The first total solar eclipse in more than two years will take place on August 12, 2026, making it the only total solar eclipse of the year. The Moon will completely cover the Sun along a narrow corridor stretching across eastern Greenland, western Iceland, northern Spain and a small region of Portugal.

People located within this path of totality will witness the Sun disappear completely for up to two-and-a-half minutes, although most locations will experience totality for less than two minutes. Around 15 million people live along this route, but the event is expected to attract thousands of eclipse enthusiasts from across the globe.