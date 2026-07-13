Want Soft, Relaxed Feet? Try Rashmika Mandanna’s Epsom Salt Foot Care Hack
Are you tired of rusty, flaky, rough feet? Don't worry, this hack by Rashmika Mandanna will come to your rescue. Keep scrolling to know more!
Self care queen!
Rashmika Madanna is one of the most loved and celebrated stars who makes everyone go WOW with her flawless skin, perfect pearly whites, and luscious hair. The actress is a self-care queen, and she also loves to care for her feet in the most relaxing way possible.
Rashmika's foot care routine!
If she has a hectic shoot day and wants to unwind. She uses an Epsom salt (sendha namak) soak to keep her feet healthy, she once told Hindustan Times.
Benefits!
The Cocktail 2 star mixes the salt in warm water and soaks her feet in it. It is a simple process that helps to relax her muscles and also reduces stress.
Moisturisation is the key!
She later calls off her foot care routine by slathering her feet in a nice, thick moisturiser to keep them soft and healthy.
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