The much-awaited date for the Jagannath Rath Yatra 2026 has been set for Tuesday, June 23. The festival in Puri, Odisha, will see Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Goddess Subhadra journey on their grand chariots.

One of India’s largest and most magnificent religious festivals has announced its date. The Jagannath Rath Yatra 2026 shall be observed on Tuesday, 23rd June, 2026 in the sacred city of Puri in Odisha. This is the day when Lord Jagannath, his elder brother Lord Balabhadra and their sister goddess Subhadra started their yearly tour. It is also known as The Chariot Festival and commemorates the journey of the deities from the main Jagannath Temple to the Gundicha Temple, the deities' maternal home.

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The auspicious time for the celebration is Dwitiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Ashadha, which starts at 1:05 AM and ends at 10:36 PM on June 23, 2026. This huge parade is steeped in history and attracts millions of believers who consider tugging at the chariot ropes an act of great piety, capable of washing away sins and bringing prosperity.

The Royal Touch and the Rituals

The celebration starts with the ‘Pahandi’ when the deities are taken out of the temple ceremoniously and put on their respective chariots. It’s a lively, dynamic parade that kicks off the public festivities. The next is a strong demonstration of humility and dedication, known as the ‘Chhera Panhara’. The King of Puri, Gajapati, is a sweeper who sweeps the way in front of the chariots with a golden broom. What this deed says is that it does not matter if you are the king, we are all humble servants in front of the Lord.

The Celestial Chariots

Each god rides in his own special and fancy-decorated chariot. Goddess Subhadra’s chariot is titled Darpadalana, Lord Balabhadra is Taladhwaja and Lord Jagannath is Nandighosha. Thousands of devotees pull these huge wooden constructions through the streets of Puri. The celebration is also known as Gundicha Jatra, Ghosa Jatra and Navadina Jatra. Once their time in the Gundicha Temple is up, the deities begin their trip back, the Bahuda Yatra, starting the cycle over.