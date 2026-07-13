Tired of mosquitoes? You can keep them away without using harmful chemicals. Just plant Tulsi, Lemongrass, Lavender, and Mint in your balcony. Here's a look at how these natural plants work as repellents.

The monsoon is here, and so are the mosquitoes. If we're not careful, the risk of diseases like dengue and malaria goes up. We all use chemical sprays, coils, and liquid machines, but they can be bad for our health in the long run. But don't worry, there are natural ways to tackle this problem. You can simply add a few plants to your balcony or window that help keep mosquitoes away.

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Lavender plants will make mosquitoes run away

You can plant these beautiful purple-flowered Lavender plants on your balcony. While the fragrance will make your balcony smell amazing, it also works to drive away mosquitoes. The truth is, mosquitoes absolutely hate the smell of lavender flowers. That's why they prefer not to go near places where it's planted.

Plant a Mint plant

The strong smell of mint also works to keep mosquitoes at a distance. You can plant a mint plant on your home balcony. Not only will it be useful in your kitchen, but it will also help in reducing the number of mosquitoes.

Mosquitoes will flee from the scent of Lemongrass

Lemongrass contains citronella, which is used in many mosquito repellent products. Its light, lemon-like fragrance not only makes the house feel fresh but also works to keep mosquitoes away. You can easily get a lemongrass plant from a nursery. You can also get the medicinal benefits of this plant by making tea from it.

The Tulsi plant

A Tulsi (Holy Basil) plant is a must-have in most Indian homes. Its strong fragrance and medicinal properties not only keep mosquitoes away but also make the atmosphere feel positive. You should definitely place it near the main door of your house, or by a window or on the balcony. These plants won't eliminate mosquitoes completely, but they will help keep them away from your home to a large extent. If you take good care of these plants, your mosquito problem will reduce significantly.