Heart Attacks in Youth: Stress to sedentary habits-4 key factors that can risk your life

Traditional risk factors for coronary disease, such as diabetes, high blood pressure, and elevated cholesterol levels, are well-known. However, modern lifestyle choices are increasingly contributing to cardiovascular issues, particularly among the youth. This evolving risk profile can be encapsulated by the "4S" factors: Smoking, Sedentary Lifestyle, Stress, and Sleeplessness.

1. Smoking: Smoking remains a significant risk factor for heart disease, contributing to the build-up of plaque in arteries and increasing the likelihood of heart attacks and strokes.

2. Sedentary Lifestyle: The rise of desk jobs and work-from-home arrangements has made a sedentary lifestyle more common. Lack of physical activity contributes to obesity, poor cardiovascular health, and increased stress levels.

3. Stress: Psychological stress can lead to many immediate and long-term health issues. Short-term stress elevates heart rate, blood pressure, and blood sugar levels, potentially causing palpitations, anxiety, and headaches. Chronic stress results in inflammation of blood vessels, destabilizing plaques and heightening the risk of heart attacks and strokes. This makes stress a critical yet often overlooked risk factor for cardiovascular disease, especially among younger individuals.

4. Sleeplessness: Modern lifestyles often lead to inadequate sleep, exacerbated by excessive screen time and stress. Poor sleep patterns are linked to increased cardiovascular risk, contributing to obesity and high blood pressure.

In India, where a significant portion of the population is young, these lifestyle factors are becoming more prevalent. The economic boom and rising financial expectations lead to increased stress among the youth. The prevalence of sedentary jobs, particularly in IT and desk roles, further compounds the problem. Additionally, social media addiction consumes time that could otherwise be spent on physical activity, further exacerbating issues of stress and sleeplessness.

The Vicious Circle: The interplay between these factors creates a detrimental cycle:

Sedentary Lifestyle → Social Media Addiction → Sleeplessness → Unhealthy Food Choices → Increased Stress

This cycle can lead to severe health issues, including diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular disease, cancer, and depression.

Breaking the Cycle: To combat these issues, it’s crucial to adopt healthier habits:

Avoid Negative Content: Limit exposure to harmful social media and avoid smoking.

Incorporate Regular Exercise: Engage in activities like yoga, pranayama, and brisk walking.

Maintain a Balanced Diet: Choose nutritious foods over junk foods.

Prioritize Sleep: Establish a routine for early bedtime and wakefulness.

Time Management: Manage your schedule to reduce stress.

Foster Positive Relationships: Spend quality time with friends and help others.

Embracing these practices improves physical health and enhances overall well-being. By taking proactive steps today, you can recognize the value of a balanced lifestyle and the potential to live a fulfilling, healthy life.

- Dr Dibya Ranjan Behera, Consultant Cardiology, Manipal Hospital, Bhubaneshwar

