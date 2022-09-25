Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Having insomnia? Facing sleeping difficulty? Here are some tips which will help you sleep better

    Ever since you were a kid, you have been told about the importance of sleep. Many youngsters lose their sleep sitting and binge on some shows or series. To avoid all this, we have come up with some tips you can follow to get better sleep. 
     

    First Published Sep 25, 2022, 2:37 PM IST

    When you miss a few hours of sleep for a day or 2, you may find yourself cranky, unable to concentrate, or making silly mistakes. Nothing earth-shattering, but it still can affect a big day ahead of you. Getting at least 7-8 hours of quality sleep is essential. Not getting proper sleep can lead to higher risks in the future. So you can follow these tips to get better sleep.

    Prioritise sleep
    It is important to prioritise sleep no matter how much work you have pending. If you lose your sleep because of work, it is seriously not worth it. It is essential to manage your work-life balance, so you do not lose sleep. And make it your priority to get at least 7-8 hours of sleep.

    Having a fixed wake-up time
    Setting up a proper sleep schedule and keeping a fixed wake-up time is essential. You should keep a wake-up call that you can follow and be consistent about it. It might be difficult initially, but later your body gets used to it, and it will be helpful for you.   
     
    Short naps 
    Having shot naps in your day can help you recharge yourself physically and mentally. But it is also essential that you don’t overdo taking naps. Overdoing it can make you feel lazy and not get any sleep at night, which is not good. It is essential to keep your afternoon naps short.

    Unwind 30 min before sleep 
    It is essential to unwind yourself at least 30 min before sleeping. You should avoid the use of gadgets before going to sleep. Instead of sitting and scrolling on any social media, you can light some scented candles, read a book or list to some good podcasts etc. this can help you have a calmer and deeper sleep at night.  

    Block out or dim light 
    Using a black-out curtain or dimming the light in your room can set the mood and help you sleep better. It can also help you feel calmer and relaxed. It forms a tone in your room which will help you to have the better and more peaceful sleep you need.

