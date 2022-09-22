Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is extramarital affairs a deal breaker? Here are 8 types of affairs that can be heartbreaking

    First Published Sep 22, 2022, 3:12 PM IST

    Here, we have mentioned eight types of extramarital affairs and the motive behind them, also why it happens

    Extramarital affairs can be a significant dealbreaker in a relationship. Some of us don’t understand why our partners have extramarital affairs. This can be very heartbreaking. But it is essential to understand the reasons behind it. We have mentioned eight types of extramarital affairs and the motive behind them.  
     

    It can be heartbreaking to find out your partner is having an affair with someone because you wouldn’t have expected it from them. This breaks the trust you had in them. All marriages have struggles, but having an affair cannot be the solution. We have mentioned eight types of affairs which can help you out. 
     

    An emotional affair- is a  relationship with someone, and that bond or friendship becomes something more. A passionate affair is generally something that happens at work with colleagues you work with and spend most of your time with, according to a survey by Hired. These affairs may or may not be sexual. They are all about being emotionally there.

    Love addict affair - when a person feels a lack of love in their married life and believes they are married to the wrong person. It feels like an eternal relationship for “the one”. This is more like a compulsion or even an obsession where one person is more about the relationship and not the physical interaction. The affairs such people have could be sexual and emotional.
     

    Sex addict affair happens when one person is unsatisfied with their sex life. They find this satisfaction in others. This affair is primarily physical and not emotional. But instead, if they talk to their partner about it, this can be solved quickly. 

    Revenge affair - this can be one of the most dangerous types of affair. This is when a person has an affair with someone to make the other person feel insecure. They want to prove that others desire them. 

    Cyber affair -  this is a modern affair where cheaters like someone else online, no matter who they are. The fact that they are strangers makes them feel excited. They have this affair and have fun, which can get emotional or physical. 

    Exit strategy affair -  a person who also has an affair when they want to end their relationship. When they are unhappy with their marriage, they try to get away from it, which can lead to an affair.

    One night stand - The lines“It just happened”, “I was feeling vulnerable”, and” I was drunk” come into the picture and are a part of an “accidental” affair. In this affair, the partner who wants this experience is generally married and wants to stay in it but wants an invalid temporary change. In such affairs, there is no emotional attachment, only physical.

    Romantic affairs with attachment - When there is an attraction to another person so much that you start believing that you are in love with them, it means you are in a romantic affair. This can be both emotional and physical.

