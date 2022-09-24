Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Can drugs lower your sex drive? Here are 7 drugs you should avoid

    Many studies show that certain drugs can lower your sex drive. By avoiding these external factors, you can keep your sex drive in balance. We have mentioned some of the medicines you should avoid.

    Everyone loves talking about sex as we slowly come out of the taboo that people have thought of it to be.  It is considered one of the best ways to feel extreme desire. Sex drive or libido is related to having an extraordinary sexual experience. Both men and women are prone to have less interest in sex. The reason can be that several internal and external factors are responsible for decreasing sexual desire, with the significant factor being prescription or narcotic medication. Here are seven drugs you should avoid:
     
    Painkillers: They can have an effect on your sexual drive. Painkillers are recognised to lessen the testosterone and hormones essential for sexual preference in both men and women.

    Antidepressants: These drugs treat depression and are also known as libido killers. Some of the most common antidepressant-related symptoms -loss of libido include loss of interest in sex, delayed orgasm, delayed ejaculation or no orgasm, or no ejaculation at all. They can also cause erectile dysfunction in men.

    Birth control pills: When women use birth control pills, they lower the levels of sex hormones that affect their sexual desire. It would be helpful if these pills air avoided for healthy sex life. 

    Statins and Fibrates: It is used to treat high cholesterol, these drugs may, but they can affect the production of testosterone, estrogen, and the other sex hormones. According to studies, side effects of statins and fibrates, both drugs, can cause erectile dysfunction.

    Benzodiazepines: Tranquilizers: Benzodiazepines are sedatives that treat anxiety, insomnia, and muscle spasms. These sedatives have properties of benzodiazepines that affect sexual interest, arousal, and sensation. They can also affect testosterone production, with side effects like fewer orgasms, painful intercourse, ejaculation problems, and erectile dysfunction.

    Blood Pressure Medications: One can face sexual dysfunction with high blood pressure. Surprisingly, the medications used to treat this condition can also increase sexual difficulties. Men have decreased sexual desire using these medicines, affecting erections and ejaculation. In women, it can cause vaginal dryness, less desire, and problems in having an orgasm.

    Antihistamines: it is used to control allergy-related symptoms, such as incessant sneezing and runny nose. These can have side effects such as erectile dysfunction or ejaculation problems in men, while women face vaginal dryness.

