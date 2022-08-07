Happy Friendship Day 2022: 5 ways to celebrate this day with your pet

Dogs and cats are truly man's best friends. They are always willing to listen, are a joy to be around, and love you unconditionally.

The first Sunday of August is a day to celebrate your friendships. While we may have many best friends, none is more important than the one you share with your pet.

Pets, whether dogs or cats are truly man's best friends. They are always willing to listen, the most enjoyable to be around, and they love you unconditionally. What else could you want in a best friend?

So, this Best Friends Day, let's celebrate your relationship with your pet by doing something special together. Here are some suggestions:

1) Make your pet's favourite food

A home-cooked meal says 'I love you' better than anything else. Make some delicious homemade treats or celebrate with a pet-friendly cake. Before adding new ingredients to your pet's diet, consult your veterinarian, and always use pet-safe ingredients. If cooking isn't your forte, go to your local pet store or pet's bakery to get a special treat for your pet.

2) Enjoy some time cuddling up

Sometimes the best way to celebrate your friendship is to unwind on the couch. Cats and dogs are excellent stress relievers. Nearly 62 per cent of cat and dog owners say their pet helps them relax. Best Friends Day is the ideal time to spend extra time cuddling on the couch, decompressing, and spending quality time with your best furry friend.

3) Visit the park

Going to your dog's favourite park can be the ideal Best Friends Day outing. Play with them in the sun, or watch them play with some of their best pup pals at the local dog park. Find a new park to explore with your dog if you're feeling adventurous. This can be a great way to explore your neighbourhood and expose your dog to new sights and smells.

4) Plan a playdate

Spend the day with your closest friends. Plan a playdate with some of your favourite dog parents and meet in the backyard or at a nearby park. You can even make the day an event. Arrange a dog-friendly party complete with food and activities. They can have fun with their canine pals, and you can catch up with your human pals, which is a win-win situation for both of you.

5) Go for a hike

Exploring is an excellent way to bond with your pet while also getting good exercise. Your pet will enjoy discovering new sights, sounds, and smells, and you will both benefit from spending time outdoors. Hiking can be enjoyable for cats as well. If you have an adventurous cat who enjoys being outside, leash training is an excellent way to help them see more of the world. While a hiking trail should not be your first step in leash training, it is an excellent goal.

