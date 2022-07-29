International Friendship Day 2022: Know everything about date, history, significance and celebrations

International Friendship Day 2022: A day dedicated to friends and their bond, Friendship’s Day is celebrated each year on July 30. Here is everything you need to know about the day from its celebrations to its origin.

Image: Getty Images

International Friendship Day 2022: Friends hold a very special place and there is nobody who can replace their importance in our lives. In good or bad, we have always looked up to our friends for their constant support and love. It is also our friends who make life’s journey not only easy but also enjoyable and fun. They are the ones who always ensure to pull us out from the darkest phases of our lives but also never miss out on an opportunity to crack a joke on us. They also never forget to stop loving us and having our back. Therefore, to celebrate friendship, July 30 is observed as International Friendships Day, worldwide. But, you will be surprised to know that there are several other days also across the world which are celebrated as Friendships Day.

Image: Getty Images

International Friendship Day 2022 Date: World Friendship Crusade was the one that had first proposed the idea of celebrating this day in the year 1958. However, July 30 was formally adopted as International Friendship Day in the year 2011 by the General Assembly of the United Nations. However, in many countries including India, the day is celebrated on the first Sunday of August. And this year, Friendship’s Day falls on August 7, 2022. ALSO READ: International Tiger Day 2022 History, Significance, Importance, Theme: Things you must know about the day

Image: Getty Images

International Friendship Day 2022 History: It was the Greeting Card National Association that had reportedly proposed the idea of Friendship Day, way back in the 1920s. The idea basically was to sell greetings cards around it, however, people did not believe in it, thinking that it is nothing but a gimmick. Later, the found of Hallmark Cards celebrated National Friendship Day on August 2 in the year 1930. This idea too frizzled out later. ALSO READ: World Wildlife Day: 10 must-visit national parks of India

Image: Getty Images

International Friendship Day 2022 Significance: Per the United Nations, this day helps at promoting peace and social harmony among people. Here’s what the UN thinks about this day: "Our world faces many challenges, crises and forces of division — such as poverty, violence, and human rights abuses — among many others — that undermine peace, security, development and social harmony among the world's peoples. To confront those crises and challenges, their root causes must be addressed by promoting and defending a shared spirit of human solidarity that takes many forms — the simplest of which is friendship. Through friendship — by accumulating bonds of camaraderie and developing strong ties of trust — we can contribute to the fundamental shifts that are urgently needed to achieve lasting stability, weave a safety net that will protect us all, and generate passion for a better world where all are united for the greater good."

Image: Getty Images