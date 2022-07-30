International Friendship Day 2022: Wishes, quotes, messages, WhatsApp status, greetings and HD Images

International Friendship Day 2022: On this day of friendship, here are some quotes, images, messages and more that you can share with your friends. Check out greetings, Whatapp and Facebook status only at Asianet Newsable.

Image: Getty Images

International Friendship Day 2022: The day of friendship that we all had been waiting for, is finally year. July 30 is annually celebrated as the International Day of Friendship, per the United Nations. It is an important day as it makers the celebrations of one of the most important relationships in our lives – friendship. And if you still have not though about what messages or images you must share with your friend(s) to wish them, then fret not. Here are some quotes, messages, greetings and images that you can you’re your friends.

Image: Getty Images

International Friendship Day 2022 wishes, messages and status: Dear friend, you have become an integral part of my life. I can’t imagine life to be any fun or bearable without your presence in it. Thank you for being the friend that you have been to be. Happy Friendship Day to you! Through ups and downs, goods and bads, you have always been with me in every situation. On this International Friendship Day, I would like to thank you and tell you how much you mean the world to me.

Image: Getty Images

The ups and downs of the life could not have been bearable with you having my back. No matter how old we grow in life, our bond is something that will remain with us for our life. It will know to only grow with each passing day. Here’s wishing you a very happy friendship day! Life would have been dull and boring without your presence in it, dear friend. Since the time we have been friends, I have shared a lovely bonding with you. On this day of friendship, I would like to thank you for all the love and support you have showered on me. I can’t imagine what life would have been without you in it. The jokes, fun and te love we share, are so precisious for me. Thank you for choosing me as your friend!

Image: Getty Images

International Friendship Day 2022 Quotes: Anais Nin: "Each friend represents a world in us, a world possibly not born until they arrive, and it is only by this meeting that a new world is born.”

Image: Getty Images

Arnold H Glasgow: “A loyal friend laughs at your jokes when they’re not so good, and sympathizes with your problems when they’re not so bad.” William Shakespeare: “A friend is one that knows you as you are, understands where you have been, accepts what you have become, and still, gently allows you to grow.”

Image: Getty Images

Washington Irving: “Sweet is the memory of distant friends! Like the mellow rays of the departing sun, it falls tenderly, yet sadly, on the heart.” Pinaki Prasad Mohanty: “Friendship is like a perennial river which flows forever. It may change it’s path but will never ever dry up.”

Image: Getty Images

International Friendship Day 2022 Images, greetings and WhatsApp, Facebook Status: Dear best friend, life is a roller coaster life with you. Thank you for all the love and Happy Friendship Day 2022 to you! Friends are life, and life without friends is boring.

Image: Getty Images