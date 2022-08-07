Happy Friendship Day 2022: Wishes, messages, images, quotes and status

Happy Friendship Day 2022: Have you been thinking about how to wish your dearest friend(s) on the occasion? Here are some wishes, messages, images, quotes and status that you can share with your friends.

Image: Getty Images

Happy Friendship Day 2022: The first Sunday of August is celebrated as Friendship Day, every year. It is the day that celebrates friendship, love and the bond that each one of us shares with our dear friends. Young children often tie a friendship band to their friends and make a promise of never leaving each other’s side. While this may fade among the elders, what remains constant is the promise that they make and the love they share. As this year’s friendship day falls on August 7, here are some messages, images, wishes, quotes and status that you can send to your friends in order to wish them.

Image: Getty Images

I believe I am the luckiest person in this whole wide world to have a gem of a person like you as my friend forever. Happy Friendship Day! ALSO READ: Raksha Bandhan 2022: 4 homemade face packs for natural glow on Rakhi

Image: Getty Images

With you, I cried, and with you, I have laughed as well. Cheers to our friendship that only continues to grow with each passing time. ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor to Esha Gupta, 5 actors who’ll inspire you to drape a saree on special occasion

Image: Getty Images

Since the time I met you, I believe I have been blessed as you are a person who loves, cares and inspires me to become a better person each day. Happy Friendship Day to you!

Image: Getty Images

When I first met you, I never thought we could become friends. Cut to the present, I don’t think there is anyone else who could understand me and my madness as much as you do. It is so because we share the same wavelength. Happy friendship day!

Image: Getty Images

You have changed my life in so many ways that it makes me wonder what I would do without you and your friendship.

Image: Getty Images