Asianet Newsable

    Happy Friendship Day 2022: Wishes, messages, images, quotes and status

    First Published Aug 7, 2022, 8:00 AM IST

    Happy Friendship Day 2022: Have you been thinking about how to wish your dearest friend(s) on the occasion? Here are some wishes, messages, images, quotes and status that you can share with your friends.

    Image: Getty Images

    Happy Friendship Day 2022: The first Sunday of August is celebrated as Friendship Day, every year. It is the day that celebrates friendship, love and the bond that each one of us shares with our dear friends. Young children often tie a friendship band to their friends and make a promise of never leaving each other’s side. While this may fade among the elders, what remains constant is the promise that they make and the love they share. As this year’s friendship day falls on August 7, here are some messages, images, wishes, quotes and status that you can send to your friends in order to wish them.

    Image: Getty Images

    I believe I am the luckiest person in this whole wide world to have a gem of a person like you as my friend forever. Happy Friendship Day!

    Image: Getty Images

    With you, I cried, and with you, I have laughed as well. Cheers to our friendship that only continues to grow with each passing time.

    Image: Getty Images

    Since the time I met you, I believe I have been blessed as you are a person who loves, cares and inspires me to become a better person each day. Happy Friendship Day to you!

    Image: Getty Images

    When I first met you, I never thought we could become friends. Cut to the present, I don’t think there is anyone else who could understand me and my madness as much as you do. It is so because we share the same wavelength. Happy friendship day!

    Image: Getty Images

    You have changed my life in so many ways that it makes me wonder what I would do without you and your friendship.

    Image: Getty Images

    While God chooses our family for us, it is us who select our friends. Later, they are the ones who become closer to our families. On this Friendship Day, I am glad I am celebrating that bond we have created all these years.

