Parenting Tips: Essential safety measures to consider before leaving your child home alone

Before leaving your child alone at home,  first pay attention to some important things, only then decide whether the child should be left alone at home or not and if it has to be left, then how?

Meghana Tatiparthy
Published: Apr 2, 2025, 1:19 PM IST

Nowadays people are living in nuclear families, where such a situation can often arise when the child may have to stay alone at home. Although most parents avoid leaving the child alone, but sometimes such situations arise when parents have to leave their child alone at home. However, this is a big responsibility in the whole phase of Parenting and it is very important to take the right measures keeping safety in mind. If it is necessary to leave the child alone at home, then ensure his safety and convenience by keeping some things in mind. It is very important to teach important things related to safety to children and give proper guidance. If you also face a similar situation and feel the need to leave the child alone at home, Consider the following factors.

Essential safety measures to consider:

Age and maturity

Before leaving the child alone, it is important to see how old he is. Generally, it is not considered right to leave children younger than 10-12 years alone, but it also depends on their understanding and circumstances. Therefore, while leaving the child alone at home, see whether he is mentally and emotionally ready for it or not.

Keep dangerous things away

Keep gas, electricity, kitchen knives, medicines and other dangerous things out of the reach of the child. Also teach him what to do in any emergency.

Important numbers and contacts

The child should remember the numbers of parents, close relatives, neighbors and emergency services or write them in a note and stick them on the wall. Also, he should have a mobile phone or landline so that he can contact immediately if needed.

Monitoring

If possible, get CCTV cameras or smart devices installed in the house so that you can keep an eye on the child. With this, you can talk to the child from time to time through video calls.

Arrangements for food

Prepare food for the child in advance and strictly instruct him not to use fire or gas. Ask him to keep healthy snacks and water nearby.

Inform a neighbor or relative

If you are going out for a long time, inform a nearby neighbor or relative so that they can help the child if needed.

Call and ask about his well-being

After leaving the child alone, keep calling from time to time to ask about his well-being. This will give him a sense of security and confidence.

Teach him to lock the door

Explain to the child not to open the door for any stranger and not to talk to any stranger. To ensure the safety of the house, close all the doors and windows properly before going out. Teach him to lock and open the door.

