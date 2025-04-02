user
Khichdi to Vada: 7 Simple Sabudana Recipes for Navratri Fasting

Navratri is here and fasting starts. Here are the seven best sabudana recipes for peaceful and nutritious fasting foods. 

Khichdi to Vada: 7 Simple Sabudana Recipes for Navratri Fasting
Meghana Tatiparthy
Published: Apr 2, 2025, 1:03 PM IST

Navratri is a sacred time where devotess involve in prayer, and fasting, where foods prepared with sabudana (sago) are the supreme foods. These foods are known for its nutritional value and energy-boosting properties, sabudana is a signature food for vrat (fasting) meals. Let’s explore seven easy and delightful sabudana recipes perfect for Navratri fasting.

7 Simple Sabudana Recipes:

1. Sabudana Khichdi

A classic fasting dish, sabudana khichdi is a mix of soaked sago pearls, peanuts, and boiled potatoes. Cooked with mild spices, it’s light yet flavorful, perfect for a satisfying meal during fasting days.

2. Sabudana Vada

Crispy and delicious, sabudana vada is made by combining soaked sago with mashed potatoes and crushed peanuts. Shaped into patties and deep-fried, these make for a delightful snack.

3. Sabudana Kheer

A soothing dessert, sabudana kheer is prepared with sago pearls, milk, sugar, and cardamom. Garnished with nuts, it’s a sweet treat that keeps you energized throughout the day.

4. Sabudana Pakoras

These crunchy fritters are made by mixing sabudana with mashed potatoes and spices, then deep-frying spoonfuls of the mixture. Served with green chutney, sabudana pakoras are a perfect accompaniment to chai.

5. Sabudana Thalipeeth

A fasting-friendly flatbread, sabudana thalipeeth is made by kneading soaked sabudana with boiled potatoes, ground peanuts, and mild spices. Cooked on a tawa, it’s a wholesome and tasty option for vrat meals.

6. Sabudana Cutlets

Easy to prepare and full of flavor, sabudana cutlets are made by shaping a mixture of sago, mashed potatoes, and spices into cutlets and shallow frying them. Pair them with coconut chutney for the perfect fasting treat.

7. Sabudana Upma

A twist on the classic upma, sabudana upma is made with sago pearls, vegetables like carrots and peas, and light spices. It’s a colorful and nutritious dish ideal for Navratri.

