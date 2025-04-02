Khichdi to Vada: 7 Simple Sabudana Recipes for Navratri Fasting
Navratri is here and fasting starts. Here are the seven best sabudana recipes for peaceful and nutritious fasting foods.
Navratri is a sacred time where devotess involve in prayer, and fasting, where foods prepared with sabudana (sago) are the supreme foods. These foods are known for its nutritional value and energy-boosting properties, sabudana is a signature food for vrat (fasting) meals. Let’s explore seven easy and delightful sabudana recipes perfect for Navratri fasting.
7 Simple Sabudana Recipes:
1. Sabudana Khichdi
A classic fasting dish, sabudana khichdi is a mix of soaked sago pearls, peanuts, and boiled potatoes. Cooked with mild spices, it’s light yet flavorful, perfect for a satisfying meal during fasting days.
2. Sabudana Vada
Crispy and delicious, sabudana vada is made by combining soaked sago with mashed potatoes and crushed peanuts. Shaped into patties and deep-fried, these make for a delightful snack.
3. Sabudana Kheer
A soothing dessert, sabudana kheer is prepared with sago pearls, milk, sugar, and cardamom. Garnished with nuts, it’s a sweet treat that keeps you energized throughout the day.
4. Sabudana Pakoras
These crunchy fritters are made by mixing sabudana with mashed potatoes and spices, then deep-frying spoonfuls of the mixture. Served with green chutney, sabudana pakoras are a perfect accompaniment to chai.
5. Sabudana Thalipeeth
A fasting-friendly flatbread, sabudana thalipeeth is made by kneading soaked sabudana with boiled potatoes, ground peanuts, and mild spices. Cooked on a tawa, it’s a wholesome and tasty option for vrat meals.
6. Sabudana Cutlets
Easy to prepare and full of flavor, sabudana cutlets are made by shaping a mixture of sago, mashed potatoes, and spices into cutlets and shallow frying them. Pair them with coconut chutney for the perfect fasting treat.
7. Sabudana Upma
A twist on the classic upma, sabudana upma is made with sago pearls, vegetables like carrots and peas, and light spices. It’s a colorful and nutritious dish ideal for Navratri.
