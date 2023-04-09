Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Happy Easter Sunday 2023: Story behind the celebration of hope and new life

    Easter is celebrated by Christians all over the world with special church services, feasts, and the exchanging of gifts. Easter eggs, which represent new life, are often given as gifts and hidden for children to find in Easter egg hunts

    Happy Easter Sunday 2023: Story behind the celebration of hope and new life
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 9, 2023, 8:53 AM IST

    Easter is a Christian holiday that commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead. According to Christian belief, Jesus was crucified on a Friday, which is now known as Good Friday, and was buried in a tomb. Three days later, on Sunday, he rose from the dead, and this event is celebrated as Easter Sunday.

    The exact date of Easter changes every year because it is based on the lunar calendar. In Western Christianity, Easter is celebrated on the first Sunday following the first full moon after the vernal equinox, which is around March 21. In Eastern Christianity, which includes Orthodox churches, Easter is celebrated on the first Sunday following the first full moon after the spring equinox, which can be between April 4 and May 8.

    Also Read: Bunny cupcakes to cheesecake, 5 desserts ideas one can try

    The origin of the word "Easter" is not certain, but it is thought to have come from the Old English word "Ēastre," which was a pagan festival celebrating the spring equinox. When Christianity spread to England, the holiday was adapted and renamed to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus.

    The story of Jesus' resurrection is described in the New Testament of the Bible. According to the Gospel of Mark, Mary Magdalene, Mary the mother of James, and Salome went to Jesus' tomb to anoint his body with spices. When they arrived, they found the stone that had been covering the entrance had been rolled away and the tomb was empty. An angel told them that Jesus had risen from the dead and instructed them to tell his disciples. Jesus then appeared to his disciples, proving that he had indeed risen from the dead.

    Easter is celebrated by Christians all over the world with special church services, feasts, and the exchanging of gifts. Easter eggs, which represent new life, are often given as gifts and hidden for children to find in Easter egg hunts. Other traditional Easter foods include hot cross buns, roast lamb, and simnel cake.

    In short, Easter is celebrated to commemorate the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead. It is a major Christian holiday that is celebrated with special church services, feasts, and the exchanging of gifts.

    Last Updated Apr 9, 2023, 8:53 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Daily Horoscope for April 9, 2023: Be careful Aries; Good day for Taurus AJR

    Daily Horoscope for April 9, 2023: Be careful Aries; Good day for Taurus

    Numerology Prediction for April 9 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for April 9, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for April 8 2023 Pisces Aquarius Capricorn Leo Virgo Cancer Aries Gemini gcw

    Daily Horoscope for April 8, 2023: Be careful Taurus in monetary matter; Good day for Virgo

    Numerology Prediction for April 8 2023 Heres what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for April 8, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for April 7 2023 Aries Taurus Virgo Scorpio Leo Libra Pisces gcw

    Daily Horoscope for April 7, 2023: Good day for Cancer, Aries; be cautious Gemini

    Recent Stories

    PHOTOS PM Narendra Modi at Bandipur Tiger Reserve

    (PHOTOS) PM Narendra Modi at Bandipur Tiger Reserve

    IPL 2023, SRH vs PBKS preview: SunRisers Hyderabad-Punjab Kings location, venue, date, time, where to watch live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2023, SRH vs PBKS: SunRisers Hyderabad desperate to bounce back against Punjab Kings on home turf

    3 delicious Indian desserts to cool you down in summer vma

    3 delicious Indian desserts to cool you down in summer

    Three incredible ways how diabetic people should eat mangoes vma

    Three incredible ways how diabetic people should eat mangoes

    Daily Horoscope for April 9, 2023: Be careful Aries; Good day for Taurus AJR

    Daily Horoscope for April 9, 2023: Be careful Aries; Good day for Taurus

    Recent Videos

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon