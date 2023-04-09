Happy Easter Sunday 2023: Story behind the celebration of hope and new life

Easter is celebrated by Christians all over the world with special church services, feasts, and the exchanging of gifts. Easter eggs, which represent new life, are often given as gifts and hidden for children to find in Easter egg hunts

Easter is a Christian holiday that commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead. According to Christian belief, Jesus was crucified on a Friday, which is now known as Good Friday, and was buried in a tomb. Three days later, on Sunday, he rose from the dead, and this event is celebrated as Easter Sunday.

The exact date of Easter changes every year because it is based on the lunar calendar. In Western Christianity, Easter is celebrated on the first Sunday following the first full moon after the vernal equinox, which is around March 21. In Eastern Christianity, which includes Orthodox churches, Easter is celebrated on the first Sunday following the first full moon after the spring equinox, which can be between April 4 and May 8.

Also Read: Bunny cupcakes to cheesecake, 5 desserts ideas one can try

The origin of the word "Easter" is not certain, but it is thought to have come from the Old English word "Ēastre," which was a pagan festival celebrating the spring equinox. When Christianity spread to England, the holiday was adapted and renamed to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus.

The story of Jesus' resurrection is described in the New Testament of the Bible. According to the Gospel of Mark, Mary Magdalene, Mary the mother of James, and Salome went to Jesus' tomb to anoint his body with spices. When they arrived, they found the stone that had been covering the entrance had been rolled away and the tomb was empty. An angel told them that Jesus had risen from the dead and instructed them to tell his disciples. Jesus then appeared to his disciples, proving that he had indeed risen from the dead.

Easter is celebrated by Christians all over the world with special church services, feasts, and the exchanging of gifts. Easter eggs, which represent new life, are often given as gifts and hidden for children to find in Easter egg hunts. Other traditional Easter foods include hot cross buns, roast lamb, and simnel cake.

In short, Easter is celebrated to commemorate the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead. It is a major Christian holiday that is celebrated with special church services, feasts, and the exchanging of gifts.