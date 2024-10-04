Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Top foods to avoid if you have kidney stones

    To dissolve kidney stones, maintaining a healthy diet is crucial. Certain foods should be strictly avoided as they can exacerbate kidney stone formation.

    First Published Oct 4, 2024, 6:47 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 4, 2024, 6:47 PM IST

    Numerous factors contribute to the formation of kidney stones. Did you know that insufficient water intake can lead to various health issues, including kidney stones? When you don't drink enough water, uric acid isn't fully flushed out of your body, increasing the acidity of urine and contributing to kidney stone development. Unhealthy eating habits also play a significant role. In fact, certain foods can directly lead to the formation of kidney stones.

    Kidney stones can cause excruciating pain. If the stones are large, hospitalization is often necessary. However, did you know that this problem can be easily managed in its early stages? A healthy diet can help dissolve and treat kidney stones. So, let's delve into what to eat and what to avoid if you have kidney stones.


    Foods to Avoid with Kidney Stones

    Red Meat: Individuals with kidney stones should avoid red meat as it elevates uric acid levels in the urine, promoting stone formation. Similarly, sweets and caffeine should also be limited as they increase calcium levels in the urine, further contributing to stone development.

    Alcohol: Alcohol consumption should be avoided as it dehydrates the body and increases the risk of kidney stone formation.

    Salt: People with kidney stones should significantly reduce their salt intake. High-sodium foods can exacerbate kidney stone formation. Excess sodium promotes calcium buildup, making it crucial to avoid junk food, pizza, burgers, and other high-salt items.

    Citrus Fruits: While citrus fruits are generally healthy and rich in immunity-boosting vitamin C, excessive consumption can increase oxalate production, leading to kidney stones. Therefore, it's best to limit their intake if you are prone to kidney stones.

    Soda: Soda might be tasty, but it can enlarge existing kidney stones. The phosphoric acid in soda contributes to kidney stone formation.

    What to Eat with Kidney Stones

    Staying hydrated is paramount for individuals with kidney stones. In addition to drinking plenty of water, they should consume other fluids as well, aiming for two to three liters of water daily.

    Adequate calcium intake is also essential. Include dairy products and leafy greens in your diet. Low calcium intake can increase oxalate levels in the urine. Additionally, focus on fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and low-protein foods.

