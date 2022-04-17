Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Easter 2022: Bunny cupcakes to cheesecake, 5 desserts ideas one can try

    First Published Apr 17, 2022, 8:30 AM IST

    These Easter desserts are so festive and exciting that they're both party-worthy and Easter Bunny-approved. You'll most likely be preoccupied with preparing the main meal for your Easter celebration, but don't overlook the dessert! The celebration would be incomplete without it.

    Easter Cupcakes

    These rabbit cupcakes are not only cute, but also quite tasty! The cupcakes are created with a box of white cake mix and covered with cream cheese frosting. The cakes are moist and fluffy, with a tinge of tanginess in the icing. It's a winning mix. These cupcakes, adorned with marshmallow bunny ears, are the ideal way to round off your Easter meal or dinner.

    Gooey cookies

    You just need two ingredients to produce a potentially addicting Easter treat. Stuff a piece or two of marshmallow into your favourite chocolate chip cookie dough recipe and bake as directed. It's so simple, yet the results are delicious. They're chewy and squishy, with an ooey-gooey surprise core!

    Also Read | Vishu 2022: 5 food items you must make for Sadhya on Malayali New Year

    Krispie treats

    Peeps are one of the most popular Easter treats. You're bound to have a plethora of them hanging around, so why not utilise them to create the ideal dessert? Peeps Krispie snacks are sweet, crisp, and crispy, as well as visually appealing. They're also really simple to create! Rice Krispies and various coloured Peeps are all you'll need.

    Banana pudding

    This following dessert is a standard that is suitable not just for Easter but also for any other time of the year. You'll get layers of bananas, custard, Nilla Wafers, and a golden meringue topping with this dessert.

    Imagine what they'd be like together! Each layer is pretty fantastic on its own, but imagine what they'd be like together! Although it may appear to be a lot, all you really need to worry about is the custard, which is incredibly simple to make. After that, all that remains is to stack the cake and bake it!

    Also Read | Baisakhi 2022: Mango lassi to Kheer, 5 lip-smacking desserts one can try

    Cheesecake

    This no-bake cheesecake is not only tasty, but it also looks outrageously cute. Nothing beats a rich, silky cheesecake for dessert.
    To make it Easter-ready, spice up the basic cheesecake. All you'll need are some delicious eggs.
    The cheesecake recipe is substantially the same as any other, except that eggs are folded into the cheesecake filling. Decorate with extra Easter Eggs on top, and you've got yourself a delicious dessert.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Easter 2022: Know the date, significance, every detail about Easter eggs and bunnies - adt

    Easter 2022: Know the date, significance, every detail about Easter eggs and bunnies

    Good Friday 2022: Wishes, WhatsApp status, quotes and messages you can send to your loved ones - adt

    Good Friday 2022: Wishes, WhatsApp status, quotes and messages you can send to your loved ones

    Good Friday 2022: Know date, significance and facts about this day - adt

    Good Friday 2022: Know date, significance and facts about this day

    Baisakhi 2022 Wishes and messages to share on Facebook WhatsApp with family gcw

    Baisakhi 2022: Wishes and messages to share on Facebook, WhatsApp with family

    Mahavir Jayanti 2022: Know the date, importance and how to celebrate festival - adt

    Mahavir Jayanti 2022: Know the date, importance and how to celebrate festival

    Recent Stories

    Easter 2022 Wishes quotes messages to share on Facebook WhatsApp with friends and family gcw

    Easter 2022: Wishes, quotes, messages to share on Facebook, WhatsApp with friends and family

    Easter 2022: Know the date, significance, every detail about Easter eggs and bunnies - adt

    Easter 2022: Know the date, significance, every detail about Easter eggs and bunnies

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 GT vs CSK gujarat-chennai Match Prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable fantasy xi live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, GT vs CSK, Match Prediction: Can Chennai continue its winning momentum against an in-form Gujarat?

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 PBKS vs SRH punjab-hyderabad Match Prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable fantasy xi live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, PBKS vs SRH, Match Prediction: Hyderabad aims to keep rising, eyes Punjab domination

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, DC vs RCB: Glenn Maxwell-Dinesh Karthik-Josh Hazlewood pile misery on Delhi, Twitter lauds Bangalore-ayh

    IPL 2022, DC vs RCB: Maxwell-Karthik-Hazlewood pile misery on Delhi, Twitter lauds Bangalore

    Recent Videos

    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians MI is building the team for future - Suryakumar Yadav-ayh

    IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians is building the team for future - Suryakumar Yadav

    Video Icon
    KGF Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things-ycb

    KGF: Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things

    Video Icon
    Artificial lungs at PM Narendra Modi Varanasi seat turn grey in just two days

    Artificial lungs at PM Modi's Varanasi seat turn grey in just 2 days

    Video Icon
    Dubai makes space for e-scooters, rolls out dos and donts

    Dubai makes space for e-scooters, rolls out dos and don'ts

    Video Icon