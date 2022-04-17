Easter 2022: Bunny cupcakes to cheesecake, 5 desserts ideas one can try

These Easter desserts are so festive and exciting that they're both party-worthy and Easter Bunny-approved. You'll most likely be preoccupied with preparing the main meal for your Easter celebration, but don't overlook the dessert! The celebration would be incomplete without it.

Easter Cupcakes These rabbit cupcakes are not only cute, but also quite tasty! The cupcakes are created with a box of white cake mix and covered with cream cheese frosting. The cakes are moist and fluffy, with a tinge of tanginess in the icing. It's a winning mix. These cupcakes, adorned with marshmallow bunny ears, are the ideal way to round off your Easter meal or dinner.

Gooey cookies You just need two ingredients to produce a potentially addicting Easter treat. Stuff a piece or two of marshmallow into your favourite chocolate chip cookie dough recipe and bake as directed. It's so simple, yet the results are delicious. They're chewy and squishy, with an ooey-gooey surprise core!

Krispie treats Peeps are one of the most popular Easter treats. You're bound to have a plethora of them hanging around, so why not utilise them to create the ideal dessert? Peeps Krispie snacks are sweet, crisp, and crispy, as well as visually appealing. They're also really simple to create! Rice Krispies and various coloured Peeps are all you'll need.

Banana pudding This following dessert is a standard that is suitable not just for Easter but also for any other time of the year. You'll get layers of bananas, custard, Nilla Wafers, and a golden meringue topping with this dessert. Imagine what they'd be like together! Each layer is pretty fantastic on its own, but imagine what they'd be like together! Although it may appear to be a lot, all you really need to worry about is the custard, which is incredibly simple to make. After that, all that remains is to stack the cake and bake it!