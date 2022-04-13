Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Happy Biju: Wishes, Quotes, Messages and Facebook, WhatsApp Status

    Biju is a festival that is celebrated for agricultural operations and a good harvest by honouring the Earth. Biju, like Makar Sankranti and Pongal, is a harvest festival.

    The people of India love to celebrate important cultural and religious holidays. Biju, a lively celebration held in the northeastern state of Tripura, is one such event. It is a celebration that celebrates agricultural operations and a bountiful harvest by honouring the Earth. 

    Biju, like Makar Sankranti and Pongal, is a harvest festival. This year, it will be commemorated in Tripura across three days on April 13th. Other ethnic groups, however, enjoy this holiday in Tripura as well. Each of them refers to the celebration in a different way.

    Here are some greetings, wishes, and phrases for you to send to your family and friends on Biju:

    Quotes: 

    • “Biju stands for new and fresh. Life is always new and fresh. Let us strive to make all days Biju."
    • “Let us vow to take life in our stride this Biju and make it tolerable as well as beautiful by accepting sorrow and happiness with sanity."
    • “This is a time for new beginnings and celebrating life-Happy Biju 2022!"
    • “Happy Biju 2022! I wish you a happy and prosperous year with love, peace, hope, and joy."
    •  “From this Biju let us only spread love, peace, and laughter."

    How is the Biju festival celebrated?
    People clean their dwellings and decorate them with flowers on the first day of Biju, known as Phool Biju. They often leave flower tributes to adjacent waterways. The second day, known as Mul Biju, is celebrated with traditional music and dances, culminating in the iconic Biju dance. On the third and final day, known as Gotche Potche Biju, the community's seniors are honoured with an extravagant feast and their marriage vows are renewed with their wives. Previously, the event was held for more than a fortnight. However, in modern times, it is observed across three days.

    Facebook and WhatsApp status: 

    • Let us welcome Biju with open arms and warm hearts. Let us have unforgettable celebrations to give this year a wonderful start.
    • May you find happiness and peace every day of your life. May you be blessed with a Happy Biju 2022.
    • May the vibrant celebrations of Biju spread joy and peace around you. Wishing you the best of Biju celebrations with your loved ones.
    • With the advent of another fresh Biju, it is time to give up all the stress and worries and welcome this year with great anticipation and enthusiasm.
    • We are wishing a blessed Biju to everyone. May we all find all the strength to overcome our weaknesses and have a brighter future.
