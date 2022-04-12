Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vishu 101: Kavya Madhavan to Manju Warrier to Samantha; here are 8 outfit ideas

    First Published Apr 12, 2022, 10:42 AM IST

    Here are some super outfit inspirations to rob from the South actresses to rock this Vishu.
     

    It's the season of good fortune. The Vishu Kani, the golden yellow flowers, the Vishu Kaineettam, the silver coins and money, the well-known Sadhya, and the new clothing (Puthukodi). Why not have prosperity in your dress when you have prosperity in everything else? Sarees with a white and gold border are popular, especially during festive seasons like Vishu. Here are some clothing ideas from the South Indian actresses to flaunt this Vishu.
     

    Matching blouse: 
    Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a glamorous actress in the South Indian film industry. She looks great in classic or trendy clothing; she knows how to pull it off. She is wearing a Kasavu saree with a matching top, and her make-up is flawless.

    Red blouse:
    Manju Warrier is one of Mollywood's most gorgeous and accomplished actors.In this photo, she is dressed in a Kasavu saree with a matching red blouse that looks great on her—she keeps her hair open and wears a bright red bindi.

    Contrast blouse:
    Kavya Madhavan is one of Kerala's most recognised female actors, thus she must look stunning during Onam. She paired her traditional off-white silk saree with a contrasting green blouse. Kavya tied gajra in her hair.

    Traditional half saree:
    Keerthy Suresh wears a traditional half saree. Her blouse is a fantastic complement for her skirt. The actress wore little make-up and wore her hair half-tied.

    Brocade gown:
    Samyuktha Menon opted for a dark pink brocade gown. She wore it with a cropped jacket. The jacket was cream-white in colour, with a little patch of pink brocade on the sleeves. She opted for white stud earrings and a half-updo with her hair.

    Kasavu saree:
    Sai Pallavi is the one to go to for inspiration when it comes to wearing traditional sarees. In this photo, she is dressed in a Kasavu saree with a matching blouse.

    Spaghetti strap blouse:
    Kalyani Priyadarshan wears a gold tissue saree with a spaghetti strap top for a modern-stylish appearance. Kalyani completed her ensemble with crimson bangles and a lovely neckpiece. She had her wavy hair side-swept. Also Read: After Mammootty, Mohanlal; Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor receive UAE Golden visa

    White lehenga:
    Isha Talwar's dress is for the woman who wants to try something new. All you need is a simple white dress and a lavishly embroidered lehenga. Purchase the lehenga and a plain white blouse. Combine the look with a beautiful choker. In the attire, slay the dress like a queen. (Also Read): Malayalam megastar Mammootty is 'pride of Indian cinema'; fans must read this

