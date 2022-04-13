Baisakhi 2022: Mango lassi to Kheer, 5 lip-smacking desserts one can try

Baisakhi, the renowned harvest festival of North India, is widely celebrated by the Punjabi and Sikh communities. It is the first day of the month of Vaisakh, and the celebrations normally begin early in the morning with a visit to a gurudwara, followed by the preparation of some delectable cuisine and dancing to the beats of dhol.

Kheer Baisakhi is the celebration that ushers in the new year, so we celebrated it with our all-time favourite rice kheer. Without this, Indian celebrations are incomplete. It's simple to create, using only a few components such as rice, milk, silk or jaggery, and dried fruits.

Mango lassi In this summer, one can opt for Mango lassi. This dish can be made easily. One can whip curd, iced water, ice cubes, mango (chopped), sugar in a blender and serve chilled and garnish with dry fruits for rich flavour.

Ladoos Ladoo, after kheer, is one of the most popular traditional Indian sweets. Ladoos, whether made of besan, boondi, badam, or coconut, are a must-have for every Indian occasion. To prepare laddoos, you'll need ghee, milk, and almonds in addition to the major ingredients like besan, boodi, and so on.

Atta Halwa This dessert never goes out of fashion. For the halwa, in a deep, heavy based sauce pan, melt the ghee add the whole wheat flour and stir fry. At the same time, place the water and the sugar in another pan, to dissolve the sugar and keep on simmer, till required. Stir-fry till the base of the pan looks glossy and the flour does not stick together as much. Add the sugar solution stirring all the time and bring to a boil, then simmer till the liquid is absorbed; and serve hot.