Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Baisakhi 2022: Mango lassi to Kheer, 5 lip-smacking desserts one can try

    First Published Apr 13, 2022, 6:20 PM IST

    Baisakhi, the renowned harvest festival of North India, is widely celebrated by the Punjabi and Sikh communities. It is the first day of the month of Vaisakh, and the celebrations normally begin early in the morning with a visit to a gurudwara, followed by the preparation of some delectable cuisine and dancing to the beats of dhol.

    Kheer

    Baisakhi is the celebration that ushers in the new year, so we celebrated it with our all-time favourite rice kheer. Without this, Indian celebrations are incomplete. It's simple to create, using only a few components such as rice, milk, silk or jaggery, and dried fruits.

    Mango lassi

    In this summer, one can opt for Mango lassi. This dish can be made easily. One can whip curd, iced water, ice cubes, mango (chopped), sugar in a blender and serve chilled and garnish with dry fruits for rich flavour.

    Also Read | Baisakhi 2022: Know the date, significance and food to celebrate the festival

    Ladoos

    Ladoo, after kheer, is one of the most popular traditional Indian sweets. Ladoos, whether made of besan, boondi, badam, or coconut, are a must-have for every Indian occasion. To prepare laddoos, you'll need ghee, milk, and almonds in addition to the major ingredients like besan, boodi, and so on.

    Also Read | 5 refreshing mocktail recipes you need to try to beat the heat

    Atta Halwa

    This dessert never goes out of fashion. For the halwa, in a deep, heavy based sauce pan, melt the ghee add the whole wheat flour and stir fry. At the same time, place the water and the sugar in another pan, to dissolve the sugar and keep on simmer, till required. Stir-fry till the base of the pan looks glossy and the flour does not stick together as much. Add the sugar solution stirring all the time and bring to a boil, then simmer till the liquid is absorbed; and serve hot.

    Phirni

    A large celebration necessitates a magnificent dessert. Shahi Kesar Phirni is at your disposal! Kesar Phirni is a traditional Kashmiri dessert. Phirni is a delectable combination of rice paste, milk, sugar, cardamom, saffron, and rose petals.

    Despite being somewhat hefty, gourmets will always have enough room in their stomach for a dessert or two.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    National Pet Day 2022: Wishes, History, Significance, Facebook and WhatApp Quotes RBA

    National Pet Day 2022: Wishes, History, Significance, Facebook and WhatApp Quotes

    Siblings Day 2022: Here's a list of wishes and greetings to celebrate the most special relation - adt

    Siblings Day 2022: Here's a list of wishes and greetings to celebrate the most special relation

    Siblings Day 2022: Know the date, history and significance

    Siblings Day 2022: Know the date, history and significance

    Chaitra Navratri 2022: Date, importance, all about the festival, details here -adt

    Chaitra Navratri 2022: Date, importance, all about the festival, details here

    Losing weight to flawless skin; 7 things happen when you stop eating 'sugar' RBA

    Losing weight to flawless skin; 7 things happen when you stop eating 'sugar'

    Recent Stories

    Watch Differently-abled man stir-fries noodles at his roadside stall; leaves internet emotional-tgy

    Watch: Differently-abled man stir-fries noodles at his roadside stall; leaves internet emotional

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Has Team India captaincy duties given Rohit mental strain? Graeme Smith wonders-ayh

    IPL 2022: Has Team India captaincy duties given Rohit mental strain? Graeme Smith wonders

    Watch Man offers water to bird and saves its life; netizens heart it out-tgy

    Watch: Man offers water to bird and saves its life; netizens heart it out

    Watch Bride's father rocks the dance floor on Pushpa's Oo Antava song; netizens go crazy-tgy

    Watch: Bride's father rocks the dance floor on Pushpa's Oo Antava song; netizens go crazy

    Try these effective home remedies for swollen feet-dnm

    Try these effective home remedies for swollen feet

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: It was a beautiful feeling playing against SRH SunRisers Hyderabad - GT Gujarat Titans Rashid Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: It was a beautiful feeling playing against SRH - GT's Rashid Khan

    Video Icon
    Sandalwood superstar Darshan attends Iftar, shuts up those trying to polarise-ycb

    Sandalwood superstar Darshan attends Iftar, shuts up those trying to polarise

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: WE KEEP ON FIGHTING, WE KEEP ON FINDING A WAY - MI Mumbai Indians Jasprit Bumrah-ayh

    IPL 2022: "We keep on fighting, we keep on finding a way" - MI's Jasprit Bumrah

    Video Icon
    Day after Pokhran test, HELINA guided missile fired in Ladakh

    Day after Pokhran test, HELINA guided missile fired in Ladakh

    Video Icon
    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2's Miss Hairan track; Watch - gps

    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2’s Miss Hairan track; Watch

    Video Icon