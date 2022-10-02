Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Happy Ashtami 2022: Wishes, messages, greetings to share on WhatsApp/Facebook

    Here are some Happy Durga Ashtami wishes,  messages and greetings that you can share with your loved ones. Monday marks the ashtami, while navami will be celebrated on April 4. The nine-day long festival marks the celebration of nine forms of Maa Durga.

    Happy Ashtami 2022 Wishes messages greetings to share on WhatsApp Facebook gcw
    Durga Ashtami is one of the most important Hindu festivals that falls during the auspicious occasion of Navratri. Monday marks the ashtami, while navami will be celebrated on April 4. The nine-day long festival marks the celebration of nine forms of Maa Durga. Navratri falls twice a year. Once in the month of Chaitra and other one in month of Sharad.

    On the auspicious occasion of Durga Ashtami, here are some wishes that you can share on Facebook and WhatsApp with your family and friends: 

    • May the Goddess of kindness showers all her blessings on you and your family. Happy Durga Ashtami!
    • May Goddess Durga provide you with immense strength to overcome all the obstacles in life. Happy Durga Ashtami.
    • May the power of Goddess Durga empowers you and your family with health, wealth, happiness, and prosperity. Durga Ashtami!

    • My hearty Greetings to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Durga Ashtami. May the goddess always guide & bless all of us. Happy Durga Ashtami 2022.
    • May goddess Durga protects your family from the evil and empowers you with the light of knowledge and truth. Happy Durga Ashtami to you and your family.
    • Warm greetings on the occasion of Durga Ashtami to you. May you find success in each and endeavor of your life.
    • May the auspicious occasion of Durga Ashtami, I wish for the best of happiness, success and prosperity for you and your loved ones.
    • May Maa Durga is always there to support you through all the challenges of your life. Wishing you a very Happy Durga Ashtami to you.

    Here are some messages you can share on the auspicious occasion 

    • May the divine blessings of Goddess Durga bring you bountiful joy and happiness. Sending you hearty wishes on Durga Ashtami!
    • Ma Durga is a Mother of the Universe, she represents the infinite power of the universe and is a symbol of female dynamism. Happy Durga Ashtami 2022!
    • May every wish of your life be fulfilled, no one can remain unfulfilled, fold your hand and pray to Mother Durga.

    • On the occasion of Durga Ashtami, I wish your life is illuminated with bright smiles and glorious success. Wishing you a cheerful and blessed Durga Ashtami.
    • May the celebrations of Durga Ashtami fill your heart with eternal joys and bring you good fortune. Wishing a very Happy Durga Ashtami.
    • The gift of love should be a gift of happiness, not a count of happiness, no feeling of sorrow is such a year of Durga Ashtami festival Jai Maa Durga.
    • Navratri ke pavan utsav par aapke ghar Durga ji ka agaman ho, aapke ghar mein sukh aur samruddhi ka vaas ho, yehi humari manokamna hai

