Navaratri 2022: Significance of Durga Ashtami, Date, Time, Muhurat and Puja Vidhi

Maha Ashtami ad Navami are the two most important days of the nine-day Navratri festival. It is believed that on this day, Goddess Durga killed the demon Mahisasura. Here are some details on the rituals that are followed on this day.

Among all the Hindu festivals, the nine-day-long Navratri is deemed one of the most important festivals. During Navratri, nine different forms of Goddess Durga, also known as Navdurga, are worshipped during these nine days. The devotees fast for nine days during this period and worship one incarnation of the divine mother each day.

Ashtami, also known as Durga Ashtami, is the eighth day of Navratri. This day is considered the most important during Navaratri, and the devotees worship Maa Mahagauri. Ashtami is the second last day of Navratri. On this day, Mahagauri, one of the forms of Goddess Durga, is worshipped. She is believed to bestow wealth and an opulent lifestyle on her devotees. The form of Mahagauri is a manifestation of Goddess Durga, representing purity. Today is the day, according to Hindu mythology, when the fierce battle between Goddess Durga and the demon king Mahishasur took place. Hence, today she is described as Dasha-prahara-dharini, having ten arms, each wielding a weapon.

The Ashtami Vrat is very important because it is believed to bring prosperity and luck to our lives. It is also thought that she frees them from all their problems and relieves them from their sins on the auspicious day of Ashtami Tith.

This year, Ashtami for the Shraddha Navratri will be celebrated on October 3. Ashtami Tithi will be in effect from 6:47 pm on October 2 to 4:37 pm on October 3. The Brahma Muhurta will last from 04:38 am to 05:26 am and Abhijit Muhurat from 11:46 am to 12:34 pm.

On Maha Ashtami, nine small pots are kept, and nine Shaktis of Maa Durga are invoked in them.

On this day, people also worship young girls who are regarded as kanjaks. The devotees invite nine Kanjaks into their homes and offer them prasad. These nine girls are revered as the Navdurga. Along with the girls, a boy is also invited and fed during the kanjak puja ritual, and the boy is considered a representation of Batuk Bhairav.