Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Navaratri 2022: Significance of Durga Ashtami, Date, Time, Muhurat and Puja Vidhi

    Maha Ashtami ad Navami are the two most important days of the nine-day Navratri festival. It is believed that on this day, Goddess Durga killed the demon Mahisasura. Here are some details on the rituals that are followed on this day. 

    Navaratri 2022 Significance of Durga Ashtami Date Time, Muhurat and Puja Vidhi sur
    Author
    Suruchi N G
    First Published Sep 30, 2022, 11:13 AM IST

    Among all the Hindu festivals, the nine-day-long Navratri is deemed one of the most important festivals. During Navratri, nine different forms of Goddess Durga, also known as Navdurga, are worshipped during these nine days. The devotees fast for nine days during this period and worship one incarnation of the divine mother each day. 

    Ashtami, also known as Durga Ashtami, is the eighth day of Navratri. This day is considered the most important during Navaratri, and the devotees worship Maa Mahagauri. Ashtami is the second last day of Navratri. On this day, Mahagauri, one of the forms of Goddess Durga,  is worshipped. She is believed to bestow wealth and an opulent lifestyle on her devotees. The form of Mahagauri is a manifestation of Goddess Durga, representing purity. Today is the day, according to Hindu mythology, when the fierce battle between Goddess Durga and the demon king Mahishasur took place. Hence, today she is described as Dasha-prahara-dharini, having ten arms, each wielding a weapon.  

    The Ashtami Vrat is very important because it is believed to bring prosperity and luck to our lives. It is also thought that she frees them from all their problems and relieves them from their sins on the auspicious day of Ashtami Tith. 

    ALSO READ: Navaratri 2022 Day 5: Maa Skandamatha, Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Colour and Bhog

    This year, Ashtami for the Shraddha Navratri will be celebrated on October 3. Ashtami Tithi will be in effect from 6:47 pm on October 2 to 4:37 pm on October 3. The Brahma Muhurta will last from 04:38 am to 05:26 am and Abhijit Muhurat from 11:46 am to 12:34 pm.

    On Maha Ashtami, nine small pots are kept, and nine Shaktis of Maa Durga are invoked in them. 

    On this day, people also worship young girls who are regarded as kanjaks. The devotees invite nine Kanjaks into their homes and offer them prasad. These nine girls are revered as the Navdurga. Along with the girls, a boy is also invited and fed during the kanjak puja ritual, and the boy is considered a representation of Batuk Bhairav.

    Last Updated Sep 30, 2022, 11:13 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Model found dead in Mumbai hotel, alleged suicide note says 'just need peace' RBA

    Model found dead in Mumbai hotel, alleged suicide note says 'just need peace'

    Durga Puja 2022: Here's list of dos and don'ts to remember on this day - adt

    Durga Puja 2022: Here's list of dos and don'ts to remember on this day

    Navaratri 2022 Day 5 Maa Skandamatha Puja Vidhi Muhurat, Colour and Bhog SUR

    Navaratri 2022 Day 5: Maa Skandamatha, Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Colour and Bhog

    Astrology Daily Horoscope for September 30 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for September 30, 2022: Aquarius to have a great day; Sagittarius, Aries be cautious

    Numerology Prediction for September 30 2022 Heres what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for September 30, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Stories

    Explainer What is the Nord Stream gas pipeline leak controversy about?

    Explained: What is the Nord Stream gas pipeline leak controversy about?

    GDP growth for FY23 from 7.2% to 7%; key observations made by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das - adt

    GDP growth for FY23 from 7.2% to 7%; key observations made by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

    football It is disrespectful for the coach that works in Juventus - Antonio Conte rubbishes Massimiliano Allegri replacement rumours-ayh

    'It is disrespectful for the coach that works in Juventus' - Conte rubbishes Allegri replacement rumours

    General Anil Chauhan takes over as India's second Chief of Defence Staff: All you need to know AJR

    General Anil Chauhan takes over as India's second Chief of Defence Staff: All you need to know

    Mallikarjun Kharge likely among Congress president poll frontrunners; last day of nomination today AJR

    Mallikarjun Kharge likely among Congress president poll frontrunners; last day of nomination today

    Recent Videos

    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022 Highlights: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets-ayh

    LLC 2022: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets

    Video Icon
    Viral video: Thief hangs from train window in Bihar as passengers catch him while stealing - gps

    Viral video: Thief hangs from train window in Bihar as passengers catch him while stealing

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/1st T20I: Felt good getting those wickets early - Arshdeep Singh-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'Felt good getting those wickets early' - Arshdeep Singh

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23: Sourav Ganguly confirms Sanju Samson selection for ODIs-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23: Sourav Ganguly confirms Sanju Samson's selection for ODIs

    Video Icon
    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: Two years since retirement, Dhoni remains a crowd favourite; here's proof snt

    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: Two years since retirement, Dhoni remains a crowd favourite; here's proof

    Video Icon