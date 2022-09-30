Durga Puja 2022: Significance and rituals followed, Shashti to Dashami

Durga Puja, the 10-day festival, is just around the corner. This year, the festival will begin on October 1 as Shashti and end on October 5 as Dashami. Durga Puja is lavishly celebrated in Kolkata. Here is the importance of the five auspicious days of Durga Puja.

Durga Puja is considered one of the biggest Hindu festivals celebrated across the country and marked the victory of Goddess Durga in her battle against the shape-shifting demon, Mahishasura. This is also known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava, and this festival holds great significance in the Bengali community celebrates it significantly every year. Here are the details and importance of the following 5 days.

ALSO READ:Navaratri 2022: Significance of Durga Ashtami, Date, Time, Muhurat and Puja Vidhi

Day 1 – Shashti: The celebrations of Durga Puja starts with Shoshti, considered the sixth day of Durga Puja. On this day, the Goddess Durga is worshipped as Katyayani, the sixth form of the Goddess Durga. On this day, devotees decorate her with all the weapons received from different gods to fight the demon.

Day 2 – Saptami: It is believed that the historic battle between Goddess Durga and the demon king Mahishasura began on this day. The rituals start with a banana tree immersed on the river banks of the Hoogly river in the evening. The tree is then draped with a golden saree and is worshipped. This banana tree is considered Kala Bou and depicted as Ganesha's wife.

Day 3 – Ashtami: Durga Ashtami, or Maha Ashtami, is considered the most important day of the nine-day-long festival, Navaratri. The Asthami puja prepares the Goddess Durga for her main face-off with the demon Mahishasura. On this day, 108 diyas and lotuses are offered to the Goddess, each for a different form of Goddess Durga.

Day 4 – Navami: According to Hindu Mythology, it is believed that on the ninth day, which is also known as Maha Navami, Goddess Durga defeated Mahishasur. This day, Kumari Pujo, also known as Kanya Pujan, takes place when young girls are invited to the devotees' homes and worshipped.

Day 5 – Dashami: This is also known as Vijaya Dashami or Dussehra. This is considered the last day of the 10-day-long festival of Durga Puja. It is believed that on this day, Maa Durga returns to her husband, Lord Shiva, on Mount Kailash. It marks the celebration of the victory of good over evil.

ALSO READ: Navaratri 2022 Day 5: Maa Skandamatha, Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Colour and Bhog