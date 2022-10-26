Halloween 2022: Try out this tasty caramel apple recipe for a spooky dessert

If you plan on having a Halloween party at home, this delicious recipe of caramel apples will sweep your guests right off their feet; plus, it is easy to prepare. This dish is a must-try this Halloween.

It is a weird irony that around Halloween, we look for recipes for some sweets to prepare, even if there is an onslaught of candy. But if you plan to host a Halloween party for adults and kids, filling a plastic pumpkin full of candies might not feel unique enough. You can try out some homemade caramel apples, which are surprisingly easy to make and delicious. You can use any apples of your preference, but only if they are crisp and firm. You won't have a crunching sound when you bite into it. Many people use smaller apples because a lot is going on with caramel and coatings.

Ingredients needed:

Take at least six apples

Six small apples washed

1 (14-ounce) package of caramels, unwrapped

Two tablespoons of heavy cream

6 wooden popsicle sticks

For decorating (pick and choose):

Sprinkles

Crushed cookies

Granola

Crushed nuts

Crushed candy

Crushed pretzels

Method

1. Place the baking sheet with wax paper or parchment. Twist the stem of each apple and then insert the popsicle stick on the top, sticking it halfway up the apple.

2. Place your desired toppings in separate bowls or large containers where the apples fit inside.

3. If you have a double boiler at home, set that up with some water at the bottom. If not, you can grab a skillet and a saucepan, fill the skillet with water for about ½ inch and then up the sides of the saucepan nestled inside. Now place the caramels and cream on top of the pan of the saucepan in the skillet or the double boiler. Keep it on medium heat, often stirring, until the caramel starts melting.

4. Transfer the melted caramel to a heatproof container. Dip each apple into the hot caramel one by one. You can choose to coat just the bottom half or turn the apple to coat it all around the melted caramel.

5. now dip the apple into the toppings of your choice. You can use more than one topping for each apple; sprinkle some toppings, holding them over the container.

6. Now, Place the decorated apples on the lined baking sheet, transfer the tray to the fridge, and let cool and set for at least 1 hour. Place in cupcake liners if desired.

