    Google Doodle celebrates Earth Day 2024 with aerial views of natural beauty, reminds to protect biodiversity

    Google Doodle on Monday, April 22, celebrated World Earth Day 2024 by featuring aerial photographs from various locations worldwide, highlighting the planet's “natural beauty”. The Doodle served as a reminder of the ongoing efforts by people, communities, and governments to safeguard the Earth's biodiversity and resources.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 22, 2024, 9:55 AM IST

    Google shared some aerial photos of the planet's biodiversity and natural beauty on April 22, Earth Day, Monday, to raise awareness of the need to preserve these resources for coming generations.

    The Google Doodle's letters represented various locations across the world where "people, communities, and governments work every day to help protect the planet's natural beauty, biodiversity, and resources," according to the search engine's official website.

    While these instances give us cause for hope and optimism, they also serve as a reminder that much more work has to be done to address the loss of biodiversity and the climate catastrophe. On the website, it was mentioned that the six letters serve as a reminder to "practice sustainable habits year-round, and to continue the work needed to conserve water, electricity, and other resources."

    The Turks and Caicos Islands are represented by the letter G, whereas the biggest reef in the southern Gulf of Mexico, Scorpion Reef National Park in Mexico, is represented by the letter O. It is a UNESCO biosphere reserve that provides a haven for endangered bird and turtle species as well as complex coral.

    The Icelandic Vatnajökull National Park is featured in the third letter, while the Brazilian Jaú National Park—one of the biggest forest reserves in South America and a UNESCO World Heritage Site—is included in the fourth.

    "African Union-led initiative is restoring land affected by desertification across the width of Africa, planting trees and other vegetation while implementing sustainable land management practices," is how the Great Green Wall in Nigeria is represented by the letter "L."

    Australia's Pilbara Islands Nature Reserves, which are "one of 20 nature reserves in Australia that help protect fragile ecosystems, increasingly rare natural habitats, and a number of threatened or endangered species," are included in the last letter, "E," on the website.

    This year's Earth Day theme, "Planet vs. Plastics," asks participants to "demand an end to fast fashion, urgently push for a strong UN Treaty on Plastic Pollution, advocate for widespread awareness on the health risk of plastics," and phase out all single-use plastics quickly.

    Last Updated Apr 22, 2024, 9:55 AM IST
