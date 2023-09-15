Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 popular savoury snacks to relish on Lord Ganesha's birthday

Ganesh Chaturthi, also called Vinayaka Chaturthi, is a ten-day festival marking the birth of the elephant-headed deity Ganesha, the god of prosperity and wisdom. It begins on the fourth day (chaturthi) of Bhadrapada (August–September), the sixth month of the Hindu calendar.

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha as the God of New Beginnings and remover of obstacles, the god of wisdom and intelligence. It is celebrated with great joy and zeal throughout India, especially in states such as Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Goa. Ganesh Chaturthi is a festival celebrated with great enthusiasm in India, and it's a time when delicious snacks and sweets are prepared to be offered to Lord Ganesha and shared with family and friends. Ganesh Chaturthi, also called Vinayaka Chaturthi, is a ten-day festival marking the birth of the elephant-headed deity Ganesha, the god of prosperity and wisdom. It begins on the fourth day (Chaturthi) of Bhadrapada (August–September), the sixth month of the Hindu calendar.

ALSO READ: 7 ways to deal with ADHD

Here are five popular savoury snacks commonly enjoyed during Ganesh Chaturthi:

1. Modak:

While modak is traditionally a sweet offering to Lord Ganesha, savoury versions called "Ukadiche Modak" are dumplings stuffed with coconut, sesame seeds, jaggery, and spices.

2. Chakli:

Chakli is a crispy, spiral-shaped snack made from rice flour and gram flour. It's seasoned with various spices like cumin, sesame seeds, and asafoetida. Chakli is deep-fried to perfection.

3. Murukku:

Murukku is a crunchy, twisted snack made from rice flour and urad dal, spiced with red chilli powder and cumin seeds. Murukku is deep-fried until golden brown and is a favourite among both kids and adults.

4. Kachori:

Kachori is a flaky, deep-fried pastry filled with a savoury mixture of lentils, spices, and sometimes, potatoes. It's available in various regional variations, each with its unique flavour profile.

5. Poha Chivda:

Poha chivda is a crispy snack made from flattened rice (poha) mixed with peanuts, curry leaves, mustard seeds, and spices. It's shallow-fried or roasted until it becomes crunchy and is perfect for munching during the festivities.

ALSO READ: Digestive Health to Anti-Inflammatory-7 health advantages of consuming nutmeg