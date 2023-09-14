Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    7 ways to deal with ADHD

    Dealing with ADHD (Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder) can be challenging, but there are various strategies and techniques that can help manage its symptoms and improve daily functioning. It's essential to work closely with a healthcare professional to develop a personalized treatment plan. Here are seven ways to deal with ADHD:

    7 ways to deal with ADHD ADC
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 14, 2023, 7:30 AM IST

    1. Medication Management:

      • Consult with a psychiatrist or a healthcare provider to discuss medication options. Stimulant and non-stimulant medications can help control symptoms.
      • Follow the prescribed medication regimen carefully, and communicate any side effects or concerns to your healthcare provider.

    2. Behavioral Therapy:

      • Behavioral therapy, such as Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy (CBT), can help individuals with ADHD develop coping strategies and improve executive functioning skills.
      • A therapist can work with you to set specific goals and implement techniques to address impulsivity, organization, and time management.

    3. Lifestyle Adjustments:

      • Create a structured daily routine with specific schedules for meals, sleep, work, and leisure activities.
      • Use tools like calendars, planners, and smartphone apps to set reminders and stay organized.
      • Break tasks into smaller, manageable steps to reduce overwhelm.

    4. Diet and Nutrition:

      • Maintain a balanced diet with regular, healthy meals and snacks.
      • Consider reducing or eliminating foods with artificial colors and preservatives, as some individuals with ADHD may be sensitive to these additives.
      • Omega-3 fatty acids, found in fish and supplements, may provide some benefit.

    5. Exercise:

      • Regular physical activity can help reduce hyperactivity and improve focus and mood.
      • Encourage outdoor play or sports activities to release excess energy.
      • Yoga and mindfulness exercises can help improve self-awareness and attention.

    6. Support and Education:

      • Seek support from ADHD support groups or organizations to connect with others facing similar challenges.
      • Educate yourself and your loved ones about ADHD to better understand its impact and develop empathy.

    7. Environmental Modifications:

      • Create a clutter-free and organized workspace or living environment to reduce distractions.
      • Limit exposure to digital screens and electronic devices, especially before bedtime.
      • Use noise-canceling headphones or white noise machines if noise is a significant distraction.

    Remember that ADHD management strategies may vary from person to person, and it's essential to tailor your approach to your unique needs and preferences. Consulting with a healthcare professional, such as a psychiatrist, psychologist, or therapist, is crucial for developing a comprehensive plan that addresses your specific challenges and goals. Additionally, consistent support from family and friends can play a significant role in managing ADHD effectively.

    Last Updated Sep 14, 2023, 7:30 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Digestive Health to Anti-Inflammatory-7 health advantages of consuming nutmeg RBA

    Digestive Health to Anti-Inflammatory-7 health advantages of consuming nutmeg

    Daily Horoscope for September 14, 2023: Good day for Aries, Leo; difficult day for Cancer AJR

    Daily Horoscope for September 14, 2023: Good day for Aries, Leo; difficult day for Cancer

    Numerology Prediction for September 14, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for September 14, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Health: 5 big negative effects of skipping Meals vma eai

    Health: 5 big negative effects of skipping Meals

    5 dangerous side effects of excessive Potato consumption on Health vma eai

    5 dangerous side effects of excessive Potato consumption on Health

    Recent Stories

    Digestive Health to Anti-Inflammatory-7 health advantages of consuming nutmeg RBA

    Digestive Health to Anti-Inflammatory-7 health advantages of consuming nutmeg

    Daily Horoscope for September 14, 2023: Good day for Aries, Leo; difficult day for Cancer AJR

    Daily Horoscope for September 14, 2023: Good day for Aries, Leo; difficult day for Cancer

    Numerology Prediction for September 14, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for September 14, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Health: 5 big negative effects of skipping Meals vma eai

    Health: 5 big negative effects of skipping Meals

    5 dangerous side effects of excessive Potato consumption on Health vma eai

    5 dangerous side effects of excessive Potato consumption on Health

    Recent Videos

    Bihar School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities WATCH AJR

    Bihar: School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023 snt

    WATCH: Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit 2023 PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency" snt

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency"

    Video Icon