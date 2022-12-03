Gajar ka halwa to Chikki, try out these lip-smacking desserts this winter

The urge to relish wholesome meals gets heightened as the temperature drops during the winter. The lip-smacking winter desserts top your craving list. Here are some sweets you can try out this season.

The urge to enjoy wholesome meals, especially desserts, gets triggered as the temperature drops during winter. And, above all, the delicious winter desserts top your craving list. Don't you agree? And today, we will talk about such sweets you can prepare in your house. Here is a list of recipes for you to try out this season.

ALSO READ: Winter is here, health benefits of including ghee in your daily diet

Gajar ka halwa: This sweet is one such delicacy which everyone craves as soon as the winter season arrives. No other dessert can beat this delicious halwa. This delightful dessert is made using grated red or orange carrots, milk, khoya and sugar. This sweet will genuinely fulfil your cravings.

Moong dal ka halwa: Having a bowl full of moong dal halwa loaded with ghee can lift your mood during winter. This lip-smacking halwa has a longer shelf-life than others, so you can prepare it in excellent quality and relish it for a long time.

Gajak & Chikki: We all wait for toothsome gajaks and chikki to arrive in the markets near us as soon as the winter season arrives. The sweets are made with jaggery, sesame seeds, and peanuts. The irresistible taste of this sweet will make you want to have more of it once you try it out.

Til ka ladoo: It has a hot potency that will help in keeping you warm and cosy during the winter season. These are made with roasted sesame seeds, crushed peanuts, and jaggery and garnished with cardamom to add to the flavour and aroma.

Gondh ke ladoo: This sweet is also known as an energy ball as it is believed to have medicinal benefits to it. This ladoo is a rich, delicious and wholesome sweet which is made using wheat flour, edible gum, sugar, ghee, melon seeds, dry fruits, and elaichi.

ALSO READ: European destinations you can visit for a romantic getaway