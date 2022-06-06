From weight loss to digestion: 6 reasons why soaked almonds are better than raw almonds

Almonds are highly beneficial for people with high blood pressure and help with muscle and nerve function.

The brown cased almonds are not only high in vitamins and nutrients, but they're also a joy to cook with. Shred them over some creamy kheer, toast them to make a soft and airy souffle, or grind them to make luscious ice cream. Badami Korma They're one of the most common and well-liked nuts.

Almonds are high in vitamin E, fibre, omega-3 fatty acids, and protein. Because of their excellent nutrient profile, some believe almonds could be the next big "superfood." They're high in protein and manganese, which help strengthen bones and regulate blood sugar. They are highly beneficial for people with high blood pressure and help with muscle and nerve function.

Let's understand the difference between soaked almonds vs raw almonds:

Many claims having soaked almonds are much healthier than raw almonds because it's just not a matter of taste, it's about picking the healthier option.

To begin with, the tannin in the brown peel of almonds inhibits nutrient absorption. Therefore, when you soak almonds, the peel easily peels off, allowing the nut to release all of its nutrients.

Soak a handful of almonds in half a cup of water. Allow them to soak for 8 hours, covered. Drain the water, remove the skin, and store it in a plastic container. This amount of soaked almonds will last you about a week.

Now let's know about the benefits:

1) Almonds are good for your heart because they lower bad cholesterol (LDL) and raise good cholesterol (high-density lipoprotein).

2) Soaking almonds helps to release enzymes, which aid in digestion. For example, soaking almonds activates the enzyme lipase, which aids in fat digestion.

3) Almonds' monounsaturated fats suppress appetite and keep you full. So feel free to snack on them because they will help you avoid binge-eating and trigger weight loss.

4) The vitamin E in soaked almonds acts as an antioxidant, inhibiting free radical damage and preventing ageing and inflammation.

5) Soaked almonds contain Vitamin B17, which is essential in the fight against cancer.

6) Almonds contain a flavonoid that inhibits tumour growth.

Almonds have many fantastic nutritional qualities, and the best way to reap all of their benefits is to regularly include them in your diet.

Also Read: 5 simple, easy to make protein rich smoothies for post-workout

Also Read: Almonds: Here’s how this crunchy nut really helps improve memory

Also Read: From almonds to chicken, list of protein-rich food to build weak muscles