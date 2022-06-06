Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    From weight loss to digestion: 6 reasons why soaked almonds are better than raw almonds

    Almonds are highly beneficial for people with high blood pressure and help with muscle and nerve function.

    From weight loss to digestion: 6 reasons why soaked almonds are better than raw almonds - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 6, 2022, 6:01 PM IST

    The brown cased almonds are not only high in vitamins and nutrients, but they're also a joy to cook with. Shred them over some creamy kheer, toast them to make a soft and airy souffle, or grind them to make luscious ice cream. Badami Korma They're one of the most common and well-liked nuts.

    Almonds are high in vitamin E, fibre, omega-3 fatty acids, and protein. Because of their excellent nutrient profile, some believe almonds could be the next big "superfood." They're high in protein and manganese, which help strengthen bones and regulate blood sugar. They are highly beneficial for people with high blood pressure and help with muscle and nerve function.

    Let's understand the difference between soaked almonds vs raw almonds:

    Many claims having soaked almonds are much healthier than raw almonds because it's just not a matter of taste, it's about picking the healthier option.

    To begin with, the tannin in the brown peel of almonds inhibits nutrient absorption. Therefore, when you soak almonds, the peel easily peels off, allowing the nut to release all of its nutrients.

    Soak a handful of almonds in half a cup of water. Allow them to soak for 8 hours, covered. Drain the water, remove the skin, and store it in a plastic container. This amount of soaked almonds will last you about a week.

    Now let's know about the benefits:

    1) Almonds are good for your heart because they lower bad cholesterol (LDL) and raise good cholesterol (high-density lipoprotein).

    2) Soaking almonds helps to release enzymes, which aid in digestion. For example, soaking almonds activates the enzyme lipase, which aids in fat digestion.

    3) Almonds' monounsaturated fats suppress appetite and keep you full. So feel free to snack on them because they will help you avoid binge-eating and trigger weight loss.

    4) The vitamin E in soaked almonds acts as an antioxidant, inhibiting free radical damage and preventing ageing and inflammation.

    5) Soaked almonds contain Vitamin B17, which is essential in the fight against cancer.

    6) Almonds contain a flavonoid that inhibits tumour growth.

    Almonds have many fantastic nutritional qualities, and the best way to reap all of their benefits is to regularly include them in your diet.

    Also Read: 5 simple, easy to make protein rich smoothies for post-workout

    Also Read: Almonds: Here’s how this crunchy nut really helps improve memory

    Also Read: From almonds to chicken, list of protein-rich food to build weak muscles

    Last Updated Jun 6, 2022, 6:01 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Daily Horoscope Check Astrology Predictions for June 6 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope: Check Astrology Predictions for June 6, 2022

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading Tarot prediction for June 6 to June 12 gcw

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Tarot prediction for June 6 to June 12

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions June 6 to June 12 Here is how your week would be gcw

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions, June 6 to June 12: Here's how your week would be

    Google Doodle pays tribute to inventor of espresso machine; who is Angelo Moriondo snt

    Google Doodle pays tribute to inventor of espresso machine; who is Angelo Moriondo?

    ACV Keto Gummies: Shocking Reviews (Warning! Pros and Cons) to Know Scam Before Buying?-snt

    ACV Keto Gummies: Shocking Reviews (Warning! Pros and Cons) to Know Scam Before Buying?

    Recent Stories

    Apple working on a search engine to take on Google Here s what we know gcw

    Apple working on a search engine to take on Google? Here's what we know

    What dreams are made of - Wales Gareth Bale after qualifying for FIFA World Cup 2022-krn

    'What dreams are made of' - Wales' Gareth Bale after qualifying for FIFA World Cup 2022

    Prophet Muhammad controversy: Nupur Sharma alleges death threats; Delhi Police registers FIR snt

    Prophet controversy: Nupur Sharma alleges death threats; Delhi Police registers FIR

    Suriya Kamal Haasan Vikram Salman Khan Shah Rukh Khan Pathaan stars fees for cameo roles drb

    Suriya in Vikram to Salman Khan in Pathaan, here’s how much stars charged for cameo roles

    Happy Birthday Ajinkya Rahane: Wishes galore from cricket fraternity as Jinx turns 34-ayh

    Happy Birthday Ajinkya Rahane: Wishes galore from cricket fraternity as Jinx turns 34

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon