From almonds to chicken, list of protein-rich food to build weak muscles

Include these protein-rich food in your diet and stay fit from dawn to dusk.



The human body is always in need of protein, as they are known as building blocks of the body. People often fail to fulfill the body's need for protein. Lack of protein can cause multiple issues leading to body ache, weak muscles, cognitive dysfunction, deteriorated bone health, etc. Include protein-rich food in your diet and stay fit from dawn to dusk. Listed below are a few protein-rich foods, including vegetarian; it's not always meat that provides protein. Don't miss out on nutrition.

1) Almonds: Nuts are always good. They are filled with protein, magnesium, vitamins, and potassium. It also aids in cholesterol management and improves cardiovascular health.

2) Milk: Milk is widely drunk in India. Mainly known for being rich in calcium and loaded with proteins. However, if you are lactose intolerant, avoid drinking milk as it can cause digestive distress.

3) Pumpkin seeds: Pumpkin seeds are high in omega-3 fatty acids and high in protein, and antioxidants. Pumpkin seeds can be added to your diet by sprinkling them over your breakfast/dessert, snacking on them, or tossing them in your salad.

4) Lentils: Majorly known as dal, they are a popular food in India. They're not only delicious, but they're also high in protein. Masoor, moong, and other healthy lentil varieties can be included in your diet.

5) Chickpeas: Chickpeas are used in various Indian dishes, from Chola Bhatura to chaat. These protein-rich foods help the digestive system and aid in satiety.

6) Eggs: Hands down, eggs are the best sources of protein. It is said to have eggs daily, which are good for muscle building. These protein-rich foods also contain choline, a nutrient that can boost cognitive health.

7) Fish: Another good source of protein and omega-3 fatty acids. Salmon, mackerel, tuna, and other fish varieties are available. To avoid salmonella poisoning, use caution when eating seafood and thoroughly clean it before eating it.