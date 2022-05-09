Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    5 simple, easy to make protein rich smoothies for post-workout

    First Published May 9, 2022, 5:45 PM IST

    After an exercise, the first thing a person does is drink water. But have you ever considered substituting something nutritious for water?  Protein-rich smoothies are the best drinks to have after working out. Here is a list of protein-rich smoothies to try after your workout.

    Chocolate peanut butter smoothie

    Chocolate peanut butter smoothie is a nutritious and creamy post-workout drink. You only need five ingredients to prepare it. Banana, peanut butter, milk, cocoa powder, and vanilla extract are the ingredients. Banana is high in carbs and gives natural sweetness to the smoothie; cocoa powder offers iron content; peanut butter adds protein value; vanilla extract adds flavour; and milk contains calcium. You may also add greek yoghurt to taste, as it adds protein and tastes nice.

    Almond banana smoothie

    Almond banana smoothie is one of the simplest dishes that takes little time to create. It is a highly pleasant drink that many people choose to have following a rigorous workout session. To make this delicious smoothie, all you need are almonds, bananas, vanilla essence, dates, and milk. Almonds lower cholesterol levels, bananas are high in potassium, milk provides calcium, and dates are natural sweets.

    Avacado spinach smoothie

    Avacado spinach smoothie is a highly nutritious drink that can be consumed after working out because it is high in protein and other minerals. A frozen banana, spinach, honey, vanilla essence, and rolled oats are required. All of these substances have some additional nutrient value that is excellent for the body and helps grow muscle.

    Spinach Banana Smoothie

    Handfuls of pureed spinach may not seem appealing, but a ripe banana improves the situation. Cheers to getting your vitamin A and iron from spinach without ever tasting it.

    Berry, apple juice smoothie

    Simple recovery foods include apple juice, berries, pomegranate juice, and Greek yoghurt. Pomegranate juice contains a lot of folate and vitamin K.

