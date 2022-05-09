5 simple, easy to make protein rich smoothies for post-workout

After an exercise, the first thing a person does is drink water. But have you ever considered substituting something nutritious for water? Protein-rich smoothies are the best drinks to have after working out. Here is a list of protein-rich smoothies to try after your workout.

Protein-rich smoothies are the best drinks to have after working out. Heavy exercisers exert a lot of strain on their muscles, which can occasionally result in injury. After an exercise, the first thing a person does is drink water. But have you ever considered substituting something nutritious for water? Protein-rich smoothies are the best drinks to have after working out. Here is a list of protein-rich smoothies to try after your workout. Chocolate peanut butter smoothie Chocolate peanut butter smoothie is a nutritious and creamy post-workout drink. You only need five ingredients to prepare it. Banana, peanut butter, milk, cocoa powder, and vanilla extract are the ingredients. Banana is high in carbs and gives natural sweetness to the smoothie; cocoa powder offers iron content; peanut butter adds protein value; vanilla extract adds flavour; and milk contains calcium. You may also add greek yoghurt to taste, as it adds protein and tastes nice.

