Navratri 2022: Follow these 5 Vastu tips at home for prosperity

As Goddess Durga herself is believed to arrive home on Navratri, special attention should be paid to whatever you do. Here are some Vastu tips you should follow this Navratri to get the most out of your devotion:

Whether you are building a new house or deciding where to place an entryway, kitchen or bathroom, Vastu tips can help you steer your construction in the right direction. Vastu proves the necessary advice to bring positivity into your life.

Also Read: Navratri 2022: Here are steps to download, send Shardiya Navratri, Durga Puja stickers on WhatsApp

Navratri, one of the most important festivals of Hinduism, starts on September 26. The nine-day festival begins with the end of Pitru Paksha. Worshipping Goddess Durga during this nine-day festival is believed to bring you salvation and blessings for the future. As Goddess Durga herself is believed to arrive home on Navratri, special attention should be paid to whatever you do. Here are some Vastu tips you should follow this Navratri to get the most out of your devotion:

Swastik for the main door

The Swastik sign at the house's main entrance is believed to be auspicious. It brings good luck and prosperity. Moreover, it reduces grief and disease and fills the home with happiness. According to Vastu Shastra, you can use turmeric and rice to make the Swastik. Doing this will increase happiness, wealth and grain in your home.

Mango tree leaves over the doorway

According to some Vastu experts, hanging mango leaves at the main door blocks negative energy from entering the house. So, during Navratri, you should remember to bring some mango leaves and hang them over the doorway.

Also Read: Navratri 2022 Day 1: Colour, Mata Shailputri Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, mantras, bhog

Temple direction

The direction of the temple is one of the most important things to consider before you place the idol. According to Vastu, the pooja room should be in the east or northeast direction. According to Vastu, placing a temple in the wrong direction can have significant and dangerous consequences. Entry of negative energy can cause various diseases and suffering.

Also Read: Navratri 2022: Know entire list of items required for performing puja rituals

Light the Akhand Jyoti

Akhand Jyoti -- as the name suggests -- means infinite light. So when you light an Akhand Jyoti at home during the festival, you are more likely to increase in luck and happiness. But be careful not to keep the Akhand Jyoti directly on the ground.

Plant Tulsi

The Tulsi plant has great importance at home. So, if you have not done so yet, Navratri is the right time to plant Tulsi at home. Tulsi should be planted in the northeast direction of the house. Tulsi is quite beneficial in fighting diseases and bugs. It also brings happiness to the family.

Also Read: Navratri 2022: 5 tips to keep in mind to stay healthy during fasting