    Navratri 2022: Here are steps to download, send Shardiya Navratri, Durga Puja stickers on WhatsApp

    Navratri 2022 begins on September 26 and concludes on October 5 with Dussehra. Devotees worship various avatars of Goddess Durga during these days. Thanks to instant messaging platforms, it is now easier to contact friends and send greetings and wishes to our loved ones.

    First Published Sep 26, 2022, 12:04 PM IST

    The first day of the nine-day Shardiya Navratri festival, dedicated to Maa Durga and her nine avatars, has begun today (Kalash or Ghatsthapna). Hindus across the country celebrate the festival with zeal. It is intended to worship Maa Durga and her nine avatars, Navdurga. In Sanskrit, Navratri means 'nine nights.' Hindus observe four Navratris throughout the year. Only two of them, Chaitra Navaratri and Shardiya Navaratri, saw widespread celebrations as they coincided with the beginnings of the seasons.

    Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, people worldwide have become accustomed to celebrating festivals by avoiding crowds and crowded places. Thanks to instant messaging platforms like WhatsApp, it is now easier to contact friends and send greetings and wishes to our loved ones. Stickers are one of the best ways to express yourself on WhatsApp. Sending a WhatsApp sticker is one of the simplest ways to express your best wishes on occasions like Navratri 2022 and Dussehra 2022. Follow the steps below to learn how to download and share Navratri 2022 stickers on WhatsApp.

    1) Go to the Google Play Store app on your smartphone
    2) Search for the 'Navratri' stickers in the top bar
    3) Navigate to the sticker app of your choice and select install
    4) When it's finished downloading, click open
    5) Tap the '+' icon or add a button to select the sticker app you want to use
    6) Go to the WhatsApp app on your phone
    7) Open the chat to share the sticker
    8) Select the emoji icon
    9) Go to the sticker icon next to the GIF button 
    10) Choose the sticker that you wish to share

    Apple does not allow third-party apps to be used to add stickers to iPhones. To use Navratri 2022 stickers on WhatsApp, iPhone users can request stickers from Android smartphone users.

    Last Updated Sep 26, 2022, 12:07 PM IST
