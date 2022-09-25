Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Navratri 2022: 5 tips to keep in mind to stay healthy during fasting

    First Published Sep 25, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    Navratri is around the corner. We will be celebrating Navratri 2022 from September 26, 2022 and ending the festival with Dussehra on October 5, 2022. This festival holds immense importance among the Hindu devotees and they observe a strict fast for a period of nine days. Here are 5 tips to keep in mind to stay healthy during fasting.

    Keep yourself hydrated

    You can understand how crucial it is to keep hydrated during the fasting time given that staying hydrated is one of the most important things to remember in regular life. For hydration, you can have coconut water, juices, or water. Juices and coconut water will restore the lost nutrients and keep your body energetic.

    Stay active

    Exercise while fasting may seem strange, but you don't need to feel impatient. You can exercise while fasting, but you should keep your workouts brief and easy. Just be careful to eat a balanced diet and refrain from doing out after a lengthy fast. You can maintain your energy and happiness with a modest workout and a good diet.

    Also Read | Navratri 2022: 5 easy and delicious recipes you can try at home

    Eat nuts and home-made snacks

    When Navratri starts, a variety of prepared delicacies marketed as "Vrat ka Khana" and "Navratri munchies" will be available, but because many are too busy celebrating and fasting to prepare meals, they succumb to the temptation.

    However, homemade snacks are a better choice than store-bought ones, which may contain vegetable oil, chemicals, extra sugar, salt, and more, all of which are detrimental to weight reduction. You may prepare roasted chana, makhana, roasted peanuts, laddus, vadas, and chips for the fast at home.

    Also Read | Navratri 2022: IRCTC introduces special 'vrat thali' from Sept 26; Know how to book, different food items

    Eat baked/grilled foods

    Full-fat milk, cheese, and a lot of sugar are common components in meals for the Navratri diet. During the vrat, people create dishes like Samak kheer, Sabu Dana kheer, Kuttu Puris, etc. However, if they want to shed pounds and encourage detoxification, they should consume baked, grilled, and more veggie-based foods instead of fatty ones. You can get critical nutrients like protein, amino acids, and minerals from low-fat foods.

    Also Read | Navratri 2022: Know 9 Do's and Don'ts devotees should follow during this auspicious festival

    Eat small meals

    There is a way to break the fast since fasting may be an exhausting procedure that damages your body from the inside out. Long-term fasting is not advised since it harms the body and causes you to eat more food all at once. Because consuming more calories all at once, even if they come from nutritious food, is not a smart idea and causes a surge in blood sugar levels, arrange your meals so that you get to eat smaller, healthier meals throughout the day.

