Navratri 2022: Know entire list of items required for performing puja rituals

Shardiya Navratri, which occurs in the Hindu month of Ashwin, is dedicated to Devi Durga, Lord Shiva's consort. Devotees celebrate the arrival of this Mother Goddess from her heavenly abode to the earth because she represents feminine power (Shakti). The celebrations begin on the first day (Pratipada), Ashwin Shukla Paksha (waxing phase of the Moon).

Surprisingly, the festivities begin with a ritual known as Kalash Sthapana or Ghatasthapana at home. To know the entire list of puja (Puja Samagri) or the required items to perform Navratri puja, scroll down,

Know Navratri 2022 Puja Samagri:

1) One Kalash (copper/bronze/brass/silver). Note: please don't use steel or plastic.

2) Coconut with husk (whole)

3) Few Mango leaves or betel leaves

4) Haldi

5) Kumkum

6) Chandan

7) Akshat

8) Water and Rosewater

9) Coins (currency)

10) Red cloth (new/fresh)

11) Flowers

12) A larger earthen tray or plate than the Kalash

13) Natural clay or soil

14) Nav dhanya (nine different grains seeds)

15) Puja Samagri for Nav Durga Puja

16) Photo or idol made of Pancha Dhatu (five metals) idol of goddess Durga

17) A chowki (raised wooden platform or table for displaying Maa Durga's idol/photo frame)

18) Solah Shringar products (sindoor, mehendi, kajal, bindi, bangles, toe ring, comb, mirror, anklets, perfume, earrings, nosepin, necklace, red chunri, alta or mahavar, hairpins etc)

19) For the lamp (Akhand Jyot), use sesame oil, mustard oil, or ghee

20) Cotton wicks

21) Brass/silver lamp

22) Gangajal

23) Dhoop/ Agarbatti (incense sticks)

24) Paan and supari

25) Camphor (Kapur)

26) Sacred thread - Kalava (red and yellow)

27) Sweets (Naivedya) and bhog

28) 5 different fruits

29) Laung-elaichi (clove and cardamom)

30) Batasha

31) Trays for displaying the offerings

32) Mango leaf toran (door hangings)

Check out the items required to perform puja rituals before the auspicious event.

