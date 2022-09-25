Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Navratri 2022: Know entire list of items required for performing puja rituals

    Devotees rejoice at the Mother Goddess's return from heaven to earth because she represents feminine power (Shakti). The festivities begin on the first day of Ashwin Shukla Paksha (Pratipada) (waxing phase of the Moon).
     

    First Published Sep 25, 2022, 10:21 AM IST

    Shardiya Navratri, which occurs in the Hindu month of Ashwin, is dedicated to Devi Durga, Lord Shiva's consort. Devotees celebrate the arrival of this Mother Goddess from her heavenly abode to the earth because she represents feminine power (Shakti). The celebrations begin on the first day (Pratipada), Ashwin Shukla Paksha (waxing phase of the Moon).

    Surprisingly, the festivities begin with a ritual known as Kalash Sthapana or Ghatasthapana at home. To know the entire list of puja (Puja Samagri) or the required items to perform Navratri puja, scroll down,

    Know Navratri 2022 Puja Samagri:
    1) One Kalash (copper/bronze/brass/silver). Note: please don't use steel or plastic. 
    2) Coconut with husk (whole)
    3) Few Mango leaves or betel leaves
    4) Haldi
    5) Kumkum
    6) Chandan
    7) Akshat
    8) Water and Rosewater
    9) Coins (currency)
    10) Red cloth (new/fresh)
    11) Flowers
    12) A larger earthen tray or plate than the Kalash
    13) Natural clay or soil
    14) Nav dhanya (nine different grains seeds)
    15) Puja Samagri for Nav Durga Puja 
    16) Photo or idol made of Pancha Dhatu (five metals) idol of goddess Durga 
    17) A chowki (raised wooden platform or table for displaying Maa Durga's idol/photo frame)
    18) Solah Shringar products (sindoor, mehendi, kajal, bindi, bangles, toe ring, comb, mirror, anklets, perfume, earrings, nosepin, necklace, red chunri, alta or mahavar, hairpins etc)
    19) For the lamp (Akhand Jyot), use sesame oil, mustard oil, or ghee
    20) Cotton wicks
    21) Brass/silver lamp
    22) Gangajal
    23) Dhoop/ Agarbatti (incense sticks)
    24) Paan and supari
    25) Camphor (Kapur)
    26) Sacred thread - Kalava (red and yellow)
    27) Sweets (Naivedya) and bhog
    28) 5 different fruits
    29) Laung-elaichi (clove and cardamom)
    30) Batasha
    31) Trays for displaying the offerings
    32) Mango leaf toran (door hangings)

    Check out the items required to perform puja rituals before the auspicious event.

    Last Updated Sep 25, 2022, 10:23 AM IST
