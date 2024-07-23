Lifestyle

What are Narwhals? 7 things to know about these 'Unicorn of the Sea'

Narwhals, often dubbed the 'Unicorns of the Sea,' are fascinating Arctic whales renowned for their long, spiraled tusks. These unique creatures have intrigued humans for centuries

Image credits: Freepik

Tusks

Narwhal tusks can grow up to 10 feet long and are actually elongated, spiral teeth

Image credits: Freepik

Habitat

Narwhals reside in the icy waters of the Arctic, mainly around Canada, Greenland, Norway, and Russia

Image credits: Freepik

Diet

They primarily feed on fish, squid, and shrimp, diving up to 1,500 meters to hunt

Image credits: Freepik

Social Structure

Narwhals are social animals, often found in groups called pods, which can include up to 20 individuals

Image credits: Pixabay

Migration

They migrate seasonally, moving closer to shore in summer and retreating to deeper waters in winter

Image credits: Freepik

Echolocation

Narwhals use echolocation to navigate and find prey in the dark, icy depths of the Arctic Ocean

Image credits: Freepik

Conservation

Narwhals face threats from climate change, habitat loss, and human activities, making conservation efforts critical

Image credits: Freepik
