What are Narwhals? 7 things to know about these 'Unicorn of the Sea'

Narwhals, often dubbed the 'Unicorns of the Sea,' are fascinating Arctic whales renowned for their long, spiraled tusks. These unique creatures have intrigued humans for centuries
Narwhal tusks can grow up to 10 feet long and are actually elongated, spiral teeth
Narwhals reside in the icy waters of the Arctic, mainly around Canada, Greenland, Norway, and Russia
They primarily feed on fish, squid, and shrimp, diving up to 1,500 meters to hunt
Narwhals are social animals, often found in groups called pods, which can include up to 20 individuals
They migrate seasonally, moving closer to shore in summer and retreating to deeper waters in winter
Narwhals use echolocation to navigate and find prey in the dark, icy depths of the Arctic Ocean
Narwhals face threats from climate change, habitat loss, and human activities, making conservation efforts critical