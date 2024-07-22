Lifestyle

Golden Retriever to Labrador -7 best dog breeds of 2024

Here are seven of the best dog breeds of 2024

Image credits: Freepik

Golden Retriever

Intelligent, friendly, and devoted, making them excellent family pets and service dogs.

Image credits: Freepik

Labrador Retriever

Friendly, outgoing, and high-energy, perfect for families and active individuals.

Image credits: Freepik

French Bulldog

Affectionate, adaptable, and good with children, ideal for apartment living

Image credits: Freepik

German Shepherd:

Loyal, confident, and versatile, great for families and working roles like police or service dogs.

Image credits: Getty

Rottweiler

Loyal, confident, and protective, good for experienced dog owners and families needing a guard dog.

Image credits: our own

Boxer

Energetic, loyal, and protective, known for their playful nature and strong bond with families.

Image credits: Freepik

Beagle

Friendly, curious, and great with children, making them ideal family pets.

Image credits: Pixabay
Find Next One