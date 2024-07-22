Golden Retriever to Labrador -7 best dog breeds of 2024

Lifestyle
Here are seven of the best dog breeds of 2024
Intelligent, friendly, and devoted, making them excellent family pets and service dogs.
Friendly, outgoing, and high-energy, perfect for families and active individuals.
Affectionate, adaptable, and good with children, ideal for apartment living
Loyal, confident, and versatile, great for families and working roles like police or service dogs.
Loyal, confident, and protective, good for experienced dog owners and families needing a guard dog.
Energetic, loyal, and protective, known for their playful nature and strong bond with families.
Friendly, curious, and great with children, making them ideal family pets.