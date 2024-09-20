Essential cooking oils in India: Five must-haves for your kitchen

Food Desk: Indian cooking is incomplete without oil. From vegetables to parathas and even breakfast, oil is used everywhere. But people often get confused about which oil is best for cooking. So today, we will tell you which oils are best for Indian cooking, which oil you can use for deep frying, and which oil can be used for vegetables or shallow frying.

MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria shares 5 best cooking oils

MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria recently posted a video on Instagram. In this, she has told the five best cooking oils for Indian cooking. So you can also include these oils in your diet-

1. Mustard Oil

Mustard oil is considered best for Indian cooking. It can be used from normal cooking to deep frying. This oil is rich in monounsaturated fatty acids, which reduce bad cholesterol and increase good cholesterol. It is also best for deep frying due to its antibacterial, anti-inflammatory and high smoke point.

2. Ghee

We all know the benefits of ghee that it is an excellent source of good fat. In such a situation, you can use ghee in place of oil in cooking. It can be used from shallow frying to deep frying. It contains fat-soluble vitamins A, D, vitamin A and vitamin K and is also lactose free.

3. Coconut Oil

Coconut oil is also considered best in cooking oil. You can use it for shallow frying or making vegetables. It boosts energy and can be used in all three cooking, baking and frying.

4. Peanut Oil

Peanut oil has a mild flavor. It has a high smoking point so you can use it for deep frying. It contains monounsaturated fatty acids, which are very beneficial for the heart.

5. Sesame Oil

Sesame oil is also considered good for cooking. This oil is most commonly used in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. It contains antioxidants and healthy fats, which you can use for cooking, baking, and frying.

Note—Whenever you use these oils, always use cold-pressed oil. This gives you all the benefits of oil.

