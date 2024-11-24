Life certificate for pensioners: Submit annual document by THIS date to avoid pension disruption

Central government pensioners aged 80 and above must submit their Jeevan Pramaan life certificate by November 30 to continue receiving their pension.

First Published Nov 24, 2024, 11:45 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 24, 2024, 11:45 AM IST

Life Certificate for Pension

Central government pensioners must submit the Jeevan Pramaan life certificate to continue receiving their pension. Senior citizens aged 80 and above can submit this certificate annually in November.

Annual Life Certificate

The Jeevan Pramaan life certificate is recognized by the Income Tax Act and is an Aadhaar-based biometric digital certificate. An extended deadline has been provided for submitting the certificate this year.

Jeevan Pramaan App

Pensioners who have reached 80 years of age can submit the Jeevan Pramaan certificate from October 1st instead of November 1st, as announced by the Central Government. The deadline is November 30th and may be extended if needed.

Jeevan Pramaan Face App

The Jeevan Pramaan certificate can be easily submitted online. An Aadhaar number is required. Download and install 'AadhaarFaceRD' or 'Jevan Pramaan Face App' from the Google Play Store.

Jeevan Pramaan Life Certificate

Scan your face using the mobile application, fill in the pensioner's details, take a selfie, and upload it. A link to download the certificate will be sent via SMS. Download and submit it on the Jeevan Pramaan website.

Pensioners

Pensions may be suspended if the certificate isn't submitted by November 30th. However, the pension will resume with arrears upon submission the following month. Pension continues only if the certificate is submitted within 3 years.

Jeevan Pramaan Rules

If the certificate isn't submitted for 3 years or more, the pension can be restored through a process with CPAO after obtaining permission from the competent authority.

