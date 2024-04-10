Eid al-Fitr 2024: Sheer Khurma to Haleem, 5 easy dishes with recipes

Eid is a time for celebration and feasting with family and friends. Eid food holds significant importance in the celebration of Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting. Here are 5 Eid dishes with recipes that you can try for your next Eid celebration:

Biryani

Ingredients:

Basmati rice

Chicken, mutton, or vegetables

Onions, tomatoes, ginger, garlic

Yogurt, spices (such as cumin, coriander, turmeric, garam masala)

Saffron, milk

Ghee or oil

Recipe

Heat ghee or oil in a large heavy-bottomed pan. Add the whole spices (bay leaves, cloves, cardamoms, cinnamon, star anise) and sauté until fragrant.

Add the sliced onions and sauté until golden brown.

Add the ginger-garlic paste and green chilies. Sauté for a minute until the raw smell disappears.

Add the chopped tomatoes and cook until they turn soft and mushy.

Add the chicken pieces to the pan and sauté until they are lightly browned.

Add the red chili powder, turmeric powder, garam masala powder, biryani masala powder, and salt. Mix well to coat the chicken with the spices.

Add the yogurt, chopped mint leaves, and chopped coriander leaves. Mix until well combined.

Add the soaked and drained basmati rice to the pan. Gently mix the rice with the chicken mixture.

Add 4 cups of water to the pan and stir gently. Bring the mixture to a boil.

Once it starts boiling, reduce the heat to low, cover the pan with a tight-fitting lid, and let it simmer for 15-20 minutes or until the rice is cooked and the chicken is tender. Once done, remove the pan from the heat and let it rest for 5 minutes.

Fluff the biryani gently with a fork. Garnish with saffron-infused milk (optional).

Serve hot with raita (yogurt dip) and salad.

Sheer Khurma

Ingredients:

Vermicelli

Milk

Sugar

Dates, nuts (such as almonds, pistachios)

Cardamom, saffron

Recipe

Heat ghee in a deep pan or pot over medium heat. Add the vermicelli and sauté until it turns golden brown and aromatic.

Add the crushed cardamom pods and sauté for another minute.

Pour in the milk and bring it to a gentle boil. Stir occasionally to prevent sticking.

Reduce the heat to low and let the milk simmer until it thickens slightly, stirring occasionally.

Meanwhile, blanch the almonds, cashews, and pistachios in hot water for a few minutes. Peel the almonds and chop all the nuts finely.

Once the milk has thickened slightly, add the chopped nuts and raisins. Stir well.

Add the sugar and saffron strands (if using). Mix until the sugar dissolves completely.

Continue to simmer the Sheer Khurma for another 5-7 minutes, or until it reaches your desired consistency.

Turn off the heat and let the Sheer Khurma cool down for a few minutes before serving.

Garnish with chopped dates (if using) and serve warm or chilled.

Haleem

Ingredients:

Wheat, barley, lentils

Meat (chicken, mutton)

Onions, ginger, garlic

Ghee or oil

Spices (such as turmeric, red chili, garam masala)

Mint, coriander leaves

Recipe

Soak broken wheat in water for 30 minutes. Drain and set aside.

In a pressure cooker, heat ghee or oil and sauté sliced onions until golden brown.

Add ginger-garlic paste and sauté until fragrant.

Add mutton or chicken pieces and cook until they change color.

Add soaked broken wheat, red chili powder, turmeric powder, garam masala powder, and salt. Mix well.

Add enough water to cover the ingredients and pressure cook for about 4-5 whistles until the meat is tender.

Once cooked, mash the mixture well using a ladle or immersion blender to get a smooth consistency.

Adjust the consistency by adding more water if needed and simmer for a few more minutes until thickened.

Garnish with chopped coriander leaves and fried onions.

Serve hot with naan or rice.

Kebabs

Ingredients:

Minced meat (chicken, mutton, beef)

Onions, garlic, ginger

Spices (such as coriander, cumin, chili powder)

Gram flour (besan)

Yogurt

Recipe

In a mixing bowl, combine yogurt, ginger-garlic paste, lemon juice, red chili powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, garam masala powder, and salt.

Add the chicken cubes to the marinade and mix well, ensuring the chicken is evenly coated. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour, or preferably overnight, to marinate.

Preheat your grill or oven to medium-high heat.

Thread the marinated chicken cubes onto skewers, leaving a little space between each piece.

Brush the grill grates or baking tray with oil to prevent sticking.

Place the skewers on the grill or on a baking tray lined with aluminum foil.

Cook the chicken kebabs, turning occasionally, until they are cooked through and slightly charred on the outside. This usually takes about 10-15 minutes, depending on the size of the chicken pieces and the heat of your grill or oven.

Once cooked, remove the kebabs from the grill or oven and let them rest for a few minutes.

Serve hot with mint chutney, sliced onions, and lemon wedges.

Chicken Curry

Ingredients:

Chicken pieces

Onions, tomatoes

Ginger, garlic

Spices (such as coriander, cumin, turmeric, chili powder)

Yogurt, cream

Ghee or oil

Recipe

Heat oil or ghee in a large pan over medium heat.

Add chopped onions and sauté until they turn golden brown.

Add ginger-garlic paste and cook until the raw smell disappears.

Add tomato puree and cook until the oil starts to separate from the masala.

Lower the heat and add red chili powder, coriander powder, turmeric powder, and salt. Mix well and cook for a minute.

Add the chicken pieces to the pan and stir to coat them with the masala.

Cook the chicken for 5-7 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Whisk the yogurt and add it to the pan. Mix well to combine.

Cover the pan and let the chicken simmer for 15-20 minutes or until it is cooked through and tender.

Sprinkle garam masala powder over the chicken curry and mix well.

Garnish with chopped coriander leaves before serving.

Serve hot with rice or roti.

These recipes offer a diverse range of flavors and are perfect for celebrating Eid with friends and family. Enjoy cooking and sharing these delicious dishes!