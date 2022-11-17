Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Early signs that indicate liver diseases; look out for them!

    Liver, one of the most important organs of the body, is essential for synthetic and metabolic functions. There are multiple signs that may indicate to liver ailments and may differ from person to person. Here are some of the signs that one must watch out for.

    The liver is one of the most essential and significant organs in the human body. The organ is responsible for metabolic and synthetic functions. The liver produces bile, which is necessary for digestion, removes the waste product, and helps detoxify. But, when your liver is filled with cholesterol, alcohol, excessive fat, and other harmful substances, the workload for the liver can increase to remove all the unwanted by-products. Liver diseases can be caused due to genetics or other factors such as obesity, viruses and alcohol use. It is crucial to address this dangerous disease. Nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary shared in her Instagram post seven signs that we should watch out for that your liver isn't working correctly.

    1. The most common symptom that can indicate the liver disease is feeling nauseous. This happens when the liver cannot remove all the toxins that are present in your bloodstream.
    2. The stool's dark colour can be caused by bile salt, which can show that your liver is healthy. When your liver cannot digest fats, this excess fat makes the stool float and pale in colour.
    3. When your skin and eyes turn yellow, this can be because your liver cannot process the bilirubin, a compound created during the breakdown of old red blood cells in your body.
    4. As the bilirubin increases in the bloodstream, urine becomes dark yellow, indicating that your liver is unhealthy.
    5. Due to the gastrocolic reflex, you will can the urge to poop right after completing a meal. This can happen when your liver cannot absorb and utilise the food. It causes immediate colon contraction.
    6. Bruising can easily be caused due to the compromised liver being unable to produce enough clotting protein.
    7. Your abdomen gets swollen; this condition is medically known as ascites. It is due to of retention of excessive fluid in the stomach. It also causes swollen legs and ankles.

