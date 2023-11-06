Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Diwali 2023: Here are 7 ways to pamper your pet this festival season

    It might be a great idea to involve your pet in the celebrations to celebrate Diwali with them. Here are seven ways to celebrate Diwali with your pet.

    Diwali 2023: Here are 7 ways to pamper your pet this festival season RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 6, 2023, 3:39 PM IST

    Enthusiasm, zeal, and spirit are strong and only grow as the holiday season draws near. This is the season when loved ones gather to celebrate, whether they are family, friends, or intimate companions. Diwali is the festival of lights, during which we adorn our homes, light diyas, and create rangolis.

    Some set off firecrackers in the middle of the festivities. Not only can firecrackers damage the environment, but they also cause problems for animals.

    Pet owners may assist in soothing their furry family members and organise joyful activities specifically tailored for them, even if dogs detest Diwali because of the smoke and noise that negatively affects their moods and health. 

    Also Read: Delhi's natural air purifiers: 5 best indoor plants for cleaner living

    Diwali 2023: Here are 7 ways to pamper your pet this festival season RBA

    Diwali, the festival of lights, is approaching. While we enjoy the opportunity to spend time with our loved ones and temporarily forget our problems, we also should attempt to engage our darling pets in the celebrations to prevent them from feeling alone.

    Special goodies: Make or purchase goodies suitable for pets for your animal companion. Treats that are safe for dogs to consume can be found or made.

    New Toy: Get your pet a new toy as a surprise. It may be a puzzle toy that stimulates the mind, a chew toy, or a noisy toy.

    Grooming Session: Give your pet a stress-free grooming experience. Wash them, brush their fur, and cut their nails. They stay clean and strengthen their bonds as a result of this.

    Diwali 2023: Here are 7 ways to pamper your pet this festival season RBA

    Cosy Bedding: Replace your pet's old bedding with something more comfortable. It can be a cosy blanket or an opulent bed where they can curl up.

    Calm Area: It's crucial to offer your pet a calm, secure area they can go to during the holiday season if they feel overstimulated by the lights and commotion.

    Also Read: Are you planning to get a dog? Here are 7 reasons to adopt a stray dog

    Playtime and Exercise: Play with your pet for extended periods. Take them for a stroll or play engaging interactive activities with them. They stay physically active, and your relationship is stronger as a result.

    Diwali 2023: Here are 7 ways to pamper your pet this festival season RBA

    Calm Environment: Bright lights and loud noises might irritate pets. Provide a relaxing and tranquil atmosphere for them. To assist them in relaxing, think about employing aromatherapy or soothing music.

    Last Updated Nov 6, 2023, 3:39 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Explained: What is Deepfake? the AI technique that Rashmika Mandana has fallen victim of RKK

    Explained: What is Deepfake? the AI technique that Rashmika Mandana has fallen victim of

    Numerology Prediction for November 6, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for November 6, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for November 5, 2023: Good day for Aries, be careful Cancer and more AJR

    Daily Horoscope for November 5, 2023: Good day for Aries, be careful Cancer and more

    From cyber threats to medical breakthroughs, Baba Vanga's cryptic predictions for 2024 AJR

    From cyber threats to medical breakthroughs, Baba Vanga's cryptic predictions for 2024

    Delhi air pollution 9 key things to keep in mind before buying an air purifier gcw eai

    Delhi air pollution: 9 key things to keep in mind before buying an air purifier

    Recent Stories

    What Virat said old video of Sachin Tendulkar discussing 49th ODI ton as Kohli equals record goes viral snt

    'What Virat said...': Old video of Sachin Tendulkar discussing 49th ODI ton as Kohli equals record goes viral

    Kerala: Domestic violence accused ends life in river where pregnant wife committed suicide with her child rkn

    Kerala: Domestic violence accused ends life in river where pregnant wife committed suicide with her child

    The Railway Men' Trailer OUT: R Madhavan, Babil Khan, lead gripping tale of 'Bhopal Gas Tragedy' heroes SHG

    'The Railway Men' Trailer OUT: R Madhavan, Babil Khan lead gripping tale of 'Bhopal Gas Tragedy' heroes

    'Why do Governors act when matters reach us...' Supreme Court fumes over withholding of bills anr

    'Why do Governors act when matters reach us...' Supreme Court fumes over withholding of bills

    Bengaluru's empty site owners to face fines over bush growth, BBMP issues warning vkp

    Bengaluru's empty site owners to face fines over bush growth, BBMP issues warning

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon