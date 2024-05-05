Entertainment

When Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece rejected Salman's marriage proposal

Sharmin Segal

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal is enjoying the success of her recently released series 'Heeramandi'.

The proposal

In a recent interview, Sharmin Segal recalled her first meeting with Salman Khan on the set of his film 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'.

Sharmin was just about two or three years old at the time and thus, when asked about that day, Sharmin, reminisced that Salman Khan had jokingly proposed to her.

Recalling the romantic event, she revealed that Salman asked her to marry him, which she promptly declined. 

Sharmin Segal fan of Salman Khan

Sharmin has become Salman's biggest fan and the two share a very loving bond.

She said it all began while watching him in the song 'O Oh Jaane Jaana' from his film 'Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya'. 

