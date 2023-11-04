Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Are you planning to get a dog? Here are 7 reasons to adopt a stray dog

    First Published Nov 4, 2023, 4:47 PM IST

    Adopting a stray dog can be a rewarding and fulfilling experience for various reasons. Here are seven compelling reasons to consider adopting a stray dog.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Freepik

    Save a Life: By adopting a stray dog, you are giving a deserving animal a chance at a happy and loving home. Many stray dogs face harsh living conditions, and adopting them can save their lives.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Freepik

    Reduce Stray Population: When you adopt a stray dog, you reduce the stray population. This helps alleviate the burden on animal shelters and local communities, ultimately creating a positive impact on the environment.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Freepik

    Unconditional Love: Stray dogs are often incredibly grateful and loyal to their new owners. They have a unique ability to form deep bonds with their caregivers, and they show unconditional love and appreciation in return.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Freepik

    Behavioural Transformation: Many stray dogs have faced challenging circumstances, but with patience, love, and proper training, they can overcome their past and become well-adjusted, happy pets. It's incredibly rewarding to witness their transformation.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Freepik

    Cost-effective: Adopting a stray dog from a shelter is usually more cost-effective than purchasing a dog from a breeder or a pet store. The adoption fee typically covers vaccinations, spaying/neutering, and sometimes even initial training.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Freepik

    Variety of Breeds and Personalities: Contrary to common misconceptions, shelters often have various dog breeds and mixed-breed dogs available for adoption. This means you can find a dog that matches your lifestyle and preferences.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Freepik

    Promote Responsible Pet Ownership: By adopting a stray dog, you're setting an example of responsible pet ownership. You're giving a second chance to an animal in need and providing them with a safe and loving environment.

