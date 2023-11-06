Lifestyle

5 best indoor plants for cleaner living

1. Aloe Vera (Aloe barbadensis miller):

Aloe Vera not only purifies the air but also offers the added benefit of its soothing gel, known for its skin-healing properties.

2. Spider Plant (Chlorophytum comosum):

Spider plants are excellent at removing pollutants like formaldehyde and xylene from the air. They are low-maintenance and adapt well to indoor conditions.

3. Snake Plant (Sansevieria trifasciata):

Known for its air-purifying abilities, the snake plant thrives in low light and can remove toxins like benzene and formaldehyde.

4. Peace Lily (Spathiphyllum):

Peace lilies are effective in reducing airborne pollutants and can thrive in low light. They also produce elegant white flowers.

5. Money Plant (Epipremnum aureum):

Money plants are hardy and can filter out airborne pollutants like formaldehyde, benzene, and xylene.

