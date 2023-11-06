Lifestyle
Aloe Vera not only purifies the air but also offers the added benefit of its soothing gel, known for its skin-healing properties.
Spider plants are excellent at removing pollutants like formaldehyde and xylene from the air. They are low-maintenance and adapt well to indoor conditions.
Known for its air-purifying abilities, the snake plant thrives in low light and can remove toxins like benzene and formaldehyde.
Peace lilies are effective in reducing airborne pollutants and can thrive in low light. They also produce elegant white flowers.
Money plants are hardy and can filter out airborne pollutants like formaldehyde, benzene, and xylene.