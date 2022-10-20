Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Diwali 2022: Is drinking alcohol the correct way to celebrate Deepavali? Here are some health advice

    Be aware of the potential health risks if you want to drink alcohol during the Diwali party. Read this before you plan 

    Diwali 2022: Is drinking alcohol the correct way to celebrate Deepavali? Here is some health advice RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 20, 2022, 12:37 PM IST

    Diwali has arrived. The festival of lights is observed throughout the nation with tremendous enthusiasm and passion. We should enjoy our favourite foods and desserts on this special day. For some people, the occasion to celebrate also includes alcohol consumption. However, it might not be a good idea to drink around Diwali. 

    This is not simply because of religious beliefs, but also because drinking alcohol can lead to health problems. During celebrations, it's common to see individuals lose track of how much alcohol they take.

    Also Read: Diwali 2022: How to control Diabetes this festival season? Here are some tips and advice

    Diwali 2022: Is drinking alcohol the correct way to celebrate Deepavali? Here is some health advice RBA

    Additionally, the danger of health problems reported after the event cannot be entirely attributed to Diwali sweets. In reality, excessive alcohol use over an extended period can have negative effects on one's health. If you want to drink alcohol during the Diwali celebration, be aware of the potential health risks.

     

    Negative effects on the liver are the most frequent adverse effect of excessive alcohol use. Long-term alcohol use can raise your risk of developing chronic liver inflammation and alcoholic liver disease. Potentially fatal liver conditions exist. Cirrhosis, which can result from chronic liver inflammation, further leads to a permanently damaged liver. In such circumstances, your liver is unable to carry out its primary duty of eliminating toxins, which causes waste to accumulate in your body.

    Also Read: Things you should buy this Dhanteras according to your zodiac sign

    You should not simply be concerned with the liver, though. Low blood sugar, or hypoglycemia, can result from pancreatitis brought on by a malfunctioning pancreas. Hyperglycemia, or the overproduction of blood sugar, may also result. Such imbalanced blood sugar levels can exacerbate diabetes-related problems and negative effects. It is not advised to drink alcohol if you have diabetes.

    Diwali 2022: Is drinking alcohol the correct way to celebrate Deepavali? Here is some health advice RBA

    Additionally, excessive drinking might harm your brain's frontal lobe. It depends on performing executive tasks like abstract reasoning, decision-making, social behaviour, and performance. Drinking excessively and for an extended period can also have other negative effects on the brain, such as Wernicke-Korsakoff syndrome.

    Also Read: Diwali 2022: 8 solid reasons why India celebrates Deepawali- read interesting facts behind it

    Alcohol consumption can exacerbate acid reflux, a disease where stomach acid rises into the throat. Heartburn might also result from it. In fact, drinking too much alcohol can aggravate your stomach as well as the rest of your digestive system. Such health concerns would undoubtedly dampen your Diwali festivities.

    Therefore, it is important to monitor alcohol intake during festivities to ensure it doesn't impact our long-term health.
     

    Last Updated Oct 20, 2022, 12:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Things you should buy this Dhanteras according to your zodiac sign sur

    Things you should buy this Dhanteras according to your zodiac sign

    Astrology Daily Horoscope for October 20 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for October 20, 2022: Health of Aries, Capricorn may be affected; good day for Gemini

    Numerology Prediction for October 20 2022 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for October 20, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Can men be at the risk of being diagnosed with breast cancer? Watch out for these signs sur

    Can men be at the risk of being diagnosed with breast cancer? Watch out for these signs

    Officials to name next tropical storm on Bay of Bengal as Cyclone 'Sitrang'; Know what it means, who named it AJR

    Officials to name next tropical storm on Bay of Bengal as Cyclone 'Sitrang'; Know what it means, who named it

    Recent Stories

    ICC World Cup 2023: Why is Aakash Chopra confident Pakistan touring India for the mega event?-ayh

    ICC World Cup 2023: Why is Aakash Chopra confident Pakistan touring India for the mega event?

    Apple likely to launch foldable iPad in 2024 foldable iPhone might be next gcw

    Apple likely to launch foldable iPad in 2024, foldable iPhone might be next

    This is Bengaluru India s technology capital rains inundate city yellow alert issued gcw

    This is Bengaluru, India's technology capital; rains inundate city, yellow alert issued

    DefExpo 2022 Light Combat Aircraft Tejas to get BrahMos Next-Generation missile

    DefExpo 2022: Light Combat Aircraft Tejas to get lethal BrahMos Next-Generation missile

    Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella receives Padma Bhushan; plans to visit India in January - adt

    Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella receives Padma Bhushan; plans to visit India in January

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken

    Video Icon
    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    Video Icon
    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank snt

    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank

    Video Icon
    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash AJR

    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash

    Video Icon
    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Video Icon