Diwali 2022: Is drinking alcohol the correct way to celebrate Deepavali? Here are some health advice

Be aware of the potential health risks if you want to drink alcohol during the Diwali party. Read this before you plan

Diwali has arrived. The festival of lights is observed throughout the nation with tremendous enthusiasm and passion. We should enjoy our favourite foods and desserts on this special day. For some people, the occasion to celebrate also includes alcohol consumption. However, it might not be a good idea to drink around Diwali.

This is not simply because of religious beliefs, but also because drinking alcohol can lead to health problems. During celebrations, it's common to see individuals lose track of how much alcohol they take.

Additionally, the danger of health problems reported after the event cannot be entirely attributed to Diwali sweets. In reality, excessive alcohol use over an extended period can have negative effects on one's health. If you want to drink alcohol during the Diwali celebration, be aware of the potential health risks.

Negative effects on the liver are the most frequent adverse effect of excessive alcohol use. Long-term alcohol use can raise your risk of developing chronic liver inflammation and alcoholic liver disease. Potentially fatal liver conditions exist. Cirrhosis, which can result from chronic liver inflammation, further leads to a permanently damaged liver. In such circumstances, your liver is unable to carry out its primary duty of eliminating toxins, which causes waste to accumulate in your body.

You should not simply be concerned with the liver, though. Low blood sugar, or hypoglycemia, can result from pancreatitis brought on by a malfunctioning pancreas. Hyperglycemia, or the overproduction of blood sugar, may also result. Such imbalanced blood sugar levels can exacerbate diabetes-related problems and negative effects. It is not advised to drink alcohol if you have diabetes.

Additionally, excessive drinking might harm your brain's frontal lobe. It depends on performing executive tasks like abstract reasoning, decision-making, social behaviour, and performance. Drinking excessively and for an extended period can also have other negative effects on the brain, such as Wernicke-Korsakoff syndrome.

Alcohol consumption can exacerbate acid reflux, a disease where stomach acid rises into the throat. Heartburn might also result from it. In fact, drinking too much alcohol can aggravate your stomach as well as the rest of your digestive system. Such health concerns would undoubtedly dampen your Diwali festivities.

Therefore, it is important to monitor alcohol intake during festivities to ensure it doesn't impact our long-term health.

