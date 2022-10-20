Things you should buy this Dhanteras according to your zodiac sign

Dhanteras is considered one of the most auspicious days to purchase anything, as it brings prosperity to one's life and is a good day to start new things. Here are some items you can purchase on this day according to your zodiac sign.

Diwali is one of the days when every effort is made to stay away from the negativity in our lives and surround ourselves with abundance and prosperity in our lives. Everyone prays for blessings from Goddess Laxmi. As Dhanteras is getting closer, and this day is considered to be auspicious to purchase new things, here is some information on what each Zodiac sign can purchase on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras.

Aries: Buying yellow items will be beneficial. Investing in a home décor item like a tortoise piece or growing plants with flowers may bring harmony. High chances of purchasing decorative articles are indicated. Avoid buying wood this week.

Taurus: Buying Items that resemble your personality will be beneficial. Buy Gold, copper, and red threads with knots which may be favourable. Buying glassware and homeware items are indicated this week.

Gemini: The purchase of Gold is auspicious. You can also buy clothes and decoration pieces that will change your environment. If you sign any deals, they may bring in fortunes. For some, this week is bringing in a new start.

Cancer: Buying diamonds, precious stones, and jewellery are very optimistic. Make sure to buy from a trusted source. Also, purchasing any animal or plant figurine may help the environment more.

Leo: Buying Laxmi Goddess in silver or gold idols may be very optimistic. Any item related to the Goddess can be bought. Also, remove unnecessary items from your place to allow abundance to enter your space. Buying flowers, grains, and clothes seem beneficial.

Virgo: This zodiac can buy anything that is multicolour or a Panna Stone. Any precious item with green colour is beneficial. Avoid purchases that are beyond your limit. Purchasing flowers or a frame with flowers may bring positivity.

Libra: It is a very favourable week to purchase anything expensive, like diamonds, platinum, Gold and silver. Any high-quality stone can also be purchased. Buying designer clothes is beneficial, along with having travel plans in place.

Scorpio: Buy anything that pleases your eyes and is within your limits. Purchase of Gold, diamonds, books and any water-related items seems favourable. Make your purchases wisely.

Sagittarius: Purchase anything that you can gift to others. Buying for someone will be more profitable than self. For self, invest in silver. Purchase anything in its natural form from the Universe, like stones and crystals.

Capricorn: Invest in Gold or silver. You can also purchase items related to water. Buying clothes is very favourable and will boost your confidence. There is a new surge of energy this week.

Aquarius: Investing in anything will benefit you as you are sure of the purchase. Gold and yellow sapphire are very optimistic about purchasing, along with the ruby stone.

Pisces: You may decide to purchase some decorative pieces, Laxmi/ Ganesha silver coins and idols or just something related to the house. Purchasing silver can be beneficial this week.

