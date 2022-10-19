Diwali 2022: 8 solid reasons why India celebrates Deepawali- read interesting facts behind it

Diwali 2022: Celebrated in the month of Kartika, it typically lasts five days, starting with Dhanteras and then Narak Chaturdashi (Chhoti Diwali), Lakshmi Puja (Diwali), Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj- read some interesting facts



One of India's most loved festivals is Diwali. The event marks Lord Rama's triumph over the Lanka ruler Ravana and his return to Ayodhya. In the nation, it is celebrated with tremendous enthusiasm and excitement. On this day, people light fireworks and decorate their homes with lights and diyas.



Celebrated in the month of Kartika, it typically lasts five days, starting from Dhanteras, then Narak Chaturdashi (Chhoti Diwali), Lakshmi Pujan (Badi Diwali), Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj. This year Lakshmi Pujan is on October 24.



But did you know that India celebrates Diwali for a variety of reasons? To find out more about the various causes, read on. According to the Hindu epic Ramayana, Diwali celebrates Lord Rama's, Sita's, and Laxmana's homecoming to Ayodhya. After 14 years of exile and victory over Lanka King Ravana, they returned.



The birth of Goddess Lakshmi is another reason to celebrate Diwali. On Diwali night, the goddess also decided to wed Lord Vishnu, and the two were joined in sacred marriage.



The five Pandava brothers were tricked into losing a wager in the epic Mahabharata, and the Kauravas banished them for 12 years. The epic claims that the Pandavas arrive back in Hastinapur on Diwali.



The day is also observed as Bandi Chhor Diwas (prisoner release day) to mark the historical freedom of the sixth Sikh guru, Guru Hargobind, from Mughal prison along with 52 kings in the early 17th century.



As a celebration of Goddess Kali, who is claimed to have gone on a violent rampage to purge the earth of all demons, Eastern India, especially West Bengal, Assam, and Tripura, celebrated Diwali as Kali Puja.

