Divine delicacy: Puran Poli recipe for Ganesh Chaturthi 2023

    First Published Sep 6, 2023, 2:51 PM IST

    Ganesh Chaturthi, a celebration dedicated to Lord Ganesha, is synonymous with mouthwatering delicacies. Among the delectable offerings, Puran Poli stands out as a cherished sweet flatbread that graces the festive tables. In this article, we'll guide you through the delightful process of making Puran Poli at home, ensuring your Ganesh Chaturthi is brimming with sweet flavors and divine blessings.

    Ingredients:

    For the Puran (Sweet Filling):

    • 1 cup chana dal (split Bengal gram)
    • 1 cup jaggery (or sugar)
    • 1/2 tsp cardamom powder
    • A pinch of nutmeg powder (optional)
    • A handful of chopped nuts (cashews and almonds)
    • A few strands of saffron (optional)

    For the Poli (Flatbread Dough):

    • 1 cup whole wheat flour (atta)
    • A pinch of salt
    • 1-2 tsp ghee (clarified butter)
    • Water (for kneading)

    Instructions:

    Preparing the Puran (Sweet Filling):

    1. Rinse the chana dal thoroughly and soak it in water for about 30 minutes.

    2. Drain the soaked dal and pressure-cook it with enough water until it's soft and cooked (usually 2-3 whistles). Ensure it's not mushy.

    3. Drain any excess water and transfer the cooked dal to a heavy-bottomed pan or kadhai.

    4. Add jaggery (or sugar) to the cooked dal and cook on low heat, stirring continuously until the jaggery melts and blends with the dal. This should take about 5-7 minutes.

    5. Add cardamom powder, nutmeg powder (if desired), chopped nuts, and saffron strands. Mix well and cook for another 2-3 minutes until the mixture thickens slightly. Remove it from the heat and let it cool.

    Preparing the Poli (Flatbread Dough):

    1. In a mixing bowl, combine whole wheat flour, a pinch of salt, and 1-2 teaspoons of ghee.

    2. Gradually add water and knead the mixture into a smooth, soft dough. It should be pliable and non-sticky.

    3. Cover the dough with a damp cloth and let it rest for 15-20 minutes.

    Assembling and Cooking Puran Poli:

    1. Divide the dough into small, equal-sized balls. Similarly, divide the sweet puran filling into balls as well.

    2. Take a portion of the dough and flatten it into a small disc. Place a ball of the puran filling in the center.

    3. Carefully seal the edges of the dough, covering the filling entirely, and gently flatten it with your fingers.

    4. Roll out the stuffed dough into a thin circle, similar to a chapati or roti, using a rolling pin and some dry flour for dusting.

    5. Heat a griddle or tava and cook the rolled puran poli on both sides until it's golden brown, applying a little ghee on each side.

    6. Repeat the process for the remaining dough and puran balls.

    Serving Puran Poli:

    Your homemade Puran Poli is ready to be served. Place it on a plate, drizzle a bit of ghee on top for extra flavor, and enjoy this delightful treat during your Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

    Puran Poli is more than just a sweet flatbread; it's a symbol of devotion and tradition during Ganesh Chaturthi. Preparing this divine delicacy at home allows you to partake in the joy of offering it to Lord Ganesha and sharing its sweet essence with loved ones. May your Ganesh Chaturthi be filled with the blessings of Lord Ganesha and the delightful taste of Puran Poli!

