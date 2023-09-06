Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 most popular foods to celebrate and enjoy Lord Ganesha's birthday

Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, is a Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha, the elephant-headed god of wisdom, prosperity, and new beginnings. This festival typically falls in the Hindu month of Bhadrapada, which usually corresponds to August or September in the Gregorian calendar.

Ganesh Chaturthi is not only a religious festival but also a cultural phenomenon in India, characterized by its grandeur, devotion, and the spirit of togetherness. It is a time for seeking Lord Ganesha's blessings for success, prosperity, and the removal of obstacles in one's life. During this festival, a variety of delicious dishes are prepared as offerings to Lord Ganesha. Ganesh Chaturthi is observed with great enthusiasm and devotion in India and by Hindu communities worldwide.

To make this festival more special, Here are 5 most popular foods to celebrate and enjoy Lord Ganesha's birthday:

1. Modak:

Modak is considered Lord Ganesha's favourite sweet, and it's an essential offering during the festival. These sweet dumplings are made from rice flour or wheat flour and filled with a mixture of grated coconut and jaggery. They are then steamed or fried until they turn golden brown. Modaks are offered to Lord Ganesha and distributed as prasad (blessed food) to devotees.

2. Puran Poli:

Puran Poli is a flatbread stuffed with a sweet filling made from chana dal (split Bengal gram), jaggery, and flavoured with cardamom. It's a traditional dish prepared during Ganesh Chaturthi and is enjoyed by families as part of the festive meal.

3. Coconut Ladoo:

Coconut ladoos are simple yet delicious sweets made from grated coconut, condensed milk, and a hint of cardamom. They are rolled into small, round balls and garnished with chopped nuts. These are easy to prepare and often offered as prasad during the festival.

4. Chana Sundal:

Chana Sundal is a savoury and protein-rich dish made from boiled chickpeas (chana) tempered with mustard seeds, curry leaves, and grated coconut. It's a popular prasad offering and a nutritious snack enjoyed during Ganesh Chaturthi.

5. Rice Dishes:

Various rice dishes like puliyodarai (tamarind rice), lemon rice, and coconut rice are prepared as part of the festive meal. These rice dishes are flavorful and often accompanied by a side of papad and curd.

